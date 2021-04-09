1health and InHouse Physicians Team Up to Offer Complete Vaccination Solution for Corporations

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1health, the leading Testing as a Service (TaaS) company, and InHouse Physicians, the company that ignites human potential in its clients’ workforce by leveraging the science of human performance, are expanding their ongoing partnership and announced today that corporations will now have access to a complete vaccination solution. The offering from the two companies will include scheduling, vaccine administration, tracking and reporting - all key elements to reaching immunity and getting employees back to work safely.

“Over the last year we have built an incredible partnership with InHouse Physicians, starting with providing our COVID-19 self-administered testing kits as part of their Return to Work and Return to Learn programs,” said Mehdi Maghsoodnia, CEO of 1health. “Leveraging our TaaS platform to work with them to build a complete vaccination solution for corporations was the natural evolution of this partnership. We will work closely to help corporations manage the logistics of vaccination administration, tracking and reporting, helping them to get their teams back to work safely.”

American corporations with more than 500 employees now have the opportunity to offer vaccinations to their employees, with the peace of mind that the tracking and reporting is being done all through the same solution. The tracking and reporting of those who have been vaccinated is crucial to getting us on a path to immunity, and most businesses, organizations, healthcare systems do not have the infrastructure in place to effectively achieve this. This solution arrives at a critical time as employers work to get employees back into the workplace safely.

“The 1health platform for vaccination tracking and reporting is world-class. InHouse Physicians is very excited to now have the opportunity, through our partnership with 1health, to leverage their platform for all of our corporate clients around the United States,” said Dr. Jonathan Spero, CEO of IHP.

Corporations can also work with 1health to implement a larger COVID-19 testing plan for their populations who have not been vaccinated. 1health will track and manage those who have and have not been vaccinated and tested, provide the testing kits, and report results digitally via its HIPAA compliant web portal. They also can visualize and mine their workforce testing and vaccination data for actionable and immediate population management insight.

For more information on this full service solution, please visit www.1health.io/vaccination-solution/.

About 1health

1health is the pioneer in enabling Testing as a Service (TaaS), making diagnostic testing easy and accessible for everyone. Its platform powers engaging health applications for telehealth companies, hospital systems, corporations and government agencies, school systems, and consumer brands, allowing them to easily deploy, manage, and personalize testing at scale. 1health’s cloud-based architecture allows for seamless management and tracing of tests, providing distribution across the country for faster testing, and an easy-to-read dashboard with actionable next steps after testing. 1health keeps more than seven million people healthy and informed through its partners and direct-to-consumer brand, Vitagene, and supports compliance with applicable privacy and security requirements of its partners and their customers. To learn more, go to www.1health.io.

About InHouse Physicians

InHouse Physicians was created in 1992 to meet an unmet need in the corporate meeting industry, namely, providing access to convenient, high-quality medical care for attendees with acute healthcare needs at corporate meetings and events. Our overarching mission now is to ignite human potential in our clients' workforce by leveraging the science of human performance. This goes well beyond Duty of Care and Health and Wellness by assisting every employee we touch in being the best versions of themselves. By doing so, we are driving employee engagement and fulfillment, improving productivity throughout the workforce, supporting a healthy work culture, and positively impacting the bottom line. For more information visit www.inhousephysicians.com.