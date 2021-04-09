GigNet Signs Agreement with Grupo RosaNegra of Quintana Roo, Mexico to Provide Broadband and Managed Services to Enhance Fine Dining Experiences

CANCUN, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, North of Cancun, through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, announced today it is providing broadband for fast and reliable Internet to Grupo RosaNegra in Quintana Roo. Grupo RosaNegra operates many popular and renowned restaurants in Quintana Roo and Mexico City, each of which are recognized for their excellent cuisine, impeccable service, and an unrivaled atmosphere. The group plans on doubling the number of restaurants by the end of the year.

GigNet will provide Managed Services for multiple locations for Grupo RosaNegra including existing and planned restaurants in Cancun and Tulum such as Rosa Negra, Tora, Taboo, Parole, Funky Geisha, Tantra, and Chambao.

“We cater to a client with an educated palate who demands quality and service. We aim to meet their expectations in every way we can,” said Eduardo Beaven, Founding Partner of Grupo RosaNegra. “GigNet has exceeded our expectations with regards to connectivity and we are going to partner with GigNet in all of our locations in Cancun and Tulum. High speed, reliable Internet has allowed our customers to share the experience of dining at any of the Grupo RosaNegra restaurants in real time on social media with their friends and loved ones, which is an asset especially for those who are celebrating special occasions. Secure high-speed Internet and WiFi are also critical for our operations and staff as we achieve the highest levels of efficiency and customer experience at our restaurants.”

“We now rely on Internet to socialize, communicate and connect when we travel. We are excited about helping residents and visitors to the Mexican Caribbean to share the wonderful experiences that are available here, including the incredible cuisine,” said Mark Carney, OBE, President of GigNet Mexico. “We will be supplying our GigNet enterprise solutions for fast, reliable broadband services to Grupo RosaNegra, enabling simultaneous use of cloud and streaming applications that will not only enhance their already superior customer service, but will also improve communication, automation, and the decision-making process for the group’s administrative team – essentials for a growing company such as Grupo RosaNegra. We look forward to partnering in their growth and continued success.”

About Grupo RosaNegra

Grupo RosaNegra restaurants in Quintana Roo and Mexico City offer an exquisite experience that embraces fine dining coupled with a romantic and memorable atmosphere filled with flavor, music, and color. At Rosa Negra Cancun, customers enjoy the excellent cuisine as they watch the elegant yachts come and go from the pier as well as the light and water show that are accompanied by delightful music choreographed by the resident DJ´s.

https://gruporosanegra.com.mx/en

ABOUT GIGNET

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism destinations in the world, with over 25 million annual airport visitors. GigNet is a leader in the digital transformation of the region.