Utility Makes ConMet Preset Plus® Standard on All Trailers

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co., the industry’s largest manufacturer of refrigerated trailers and a leading manufacturer of dry freight vans, flatbeds, and Tautliner® curtainsided trailers, is pleased to announce ConMet Preset Plus® wheel end hubs as the standard base specification on all Utility trailer models.

For nearly two decades, the ConMet Preset Plus has been the most advanced wheel end system in the market. The ConMet Preset Plus features an optimized bearing spacer, long-life bearings that are engineered to withstand demanding operating conditions, an integrated spindle nut that makes installation easier and improves wheel end clamp load to maintain proper endplay, precision machined casting, extended life seals, ABS tone ring, magnetic fill plug and easy access fill hole. The ConMet Preset Plus hubs come with an 8-year warranty and are available in aluminum and iron, drum and air-disc brake options for both TP and TN axle configurations.

“At Utility, we are continuing efforts to upgrade our base specifications to maximize the reliability and performance of our trailers. We are very pleased to make the ConMet Preset Plus wheel end hub a standard on all of our trailer models,” said Steve Bennett, Vice President of Utility. “The Preset Plus with its state-of-the-art design is low maintenance and is also designed to have maximum durability.”

Ken Kelley, Vice President of Trailer, Tier1, Fleet & Service for ConMet added, “Our ConMet Preset Plus hubs are the standard position across all major truck OEMs. Recently, this technology has been gaining momentum in the trailer market with fleets focusing on reduced lifecycle costs and ease of installation and maintenance for trailers. Additionally, a common wheel end technology between truck and trailers simplifies service procedures and technician training. ConMet has enjoyed a longstanding relationship with Utility, and we’re excited they continue to solidify their leadership in the trailer market by selecting Preset Plus hubs as standard position.”

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company is America's oldest privately owned, family-operated trailer manufacturer. Founded in 1914, the company designs and manufactures dry freight vans, flatbeds, refrigerated vans, Tautliner® curtainsided trailers, and aerodynamic technologies. Utility currently operates six trailer manufacturing facilities across North America. Utility’s 3000R® and the 3000R® multi-temp refrigerated trailers are manufactured at the Atkins, Virginia, Clearfield, Utah and Piedras Negras, Mexico plants. The 4000D-X Composite® series and 4000D® dry vans are manufactured at the Glade Spring, Virginia and Paragould, Arkansas plants. The 4000AE®, 4000S®, and 4000AE® Drop Deck flatbeds as well as the Tautliner® are all manufactured at the Enterprise, Alabama facility. Utility also has an extensive independent dealer network with over 100 locations throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and South America. Visit: www.utilitytrailer.com for more information.

ConMet, a division of Amsted Industries, is a leading global supplier of wheel hubs, aluminum castings, and structural plastics to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket channels in the commercial vehicle industry. Founded in 1964, ConMet has innovated for more than 50 years by designing, engineering, and manufacturing revolutionary technologies for trucks and trailers. Growing in popularity worldwide, ConMet products are standard equipment on most heavy-duty vehicles in North America.

Headquartered in Vancouver, WA, USA, ConMet has 14 additional locations throughout North America and China where over 6,000 diverse employees innovate to transform the commercial vehicle industry.