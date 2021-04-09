CampusESP Celebrates Its 100th Customer: SUNY Oneonta

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CampusESP, the leading provider of technology solutions that help colleges and universities engage parents and families, announced today that it signed its 100th customer, SUNY Oneonta. In November 2020, SUNY Oneonta’s acting president tasked Dr. Monica Grau, Kate McMichael, and Michelle Thibault with communicating to parents and families of Oneonta students. At the time, the college was informally sharing news and event information with parents and families through its website and social media.

That’s where CampusESP comes in. According to Bernadette Tiapo, Ph.D., Interim Vice President for Student Development and Chief Diversity Officer at SUNY Oneonta, “Our students’ parents are extremely invested in staying up to date with SUNY Oneonta. CampusESP has given us greater capacity and flexibility to share updates with them quickly. Whether we’re developing our regular newsletter or writing a message about something unexpected, the platform makes it easy to reach our students’ families and discuss the topics that interest them most. CampusESP is more than a communication tool, it helps us build relationships with these key stakeholders.”

CampusESP will create an online community of Oneonta families and key college staff to provide timely information about financial aid and tuition deadlines, and answer questions from parents more quickly. “Welcoming our 100th customer is an important milestone for us. We’re thrilled that one of the most celebrated public colleges in the country chose CampusESP to support their community of parents and families,” said Dave Becker, CEO, CampusESP. “SUNY Oneonta joins a growing network of schools such as Penn State University, Auburn University, Emory University, Baylor University, Texas A&M University, Utah State University and the University of Alabama at Birmingham who all take parent engagement seriously and are committed to delivering the highest levels of excellence.”

About CampusESP

CampusESP makes it easy to keep the most important influencers of your students informed – parents and families. From impacting enrollment, to student success, to annual giving - keeping families effectively engaged has proven to be critical for institutions looking to better support their institutional goals, reduce administrative backlog and provide a FERPA-compliant system that your staff will love! To learn more, visit campusesp.com.