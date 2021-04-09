Oklahoma’s Arcadia Trails INTEGRIS Health Becomes Affiliate-Level Member of Hazelden Betty Ford Patient Care Network

CENTER CITY, Minn. & EDMOND, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcadia Trails INTEGRIS Health, a state-of-the-art addiction, mental health and trauma treatment center that is part of Oklahoma’s largest health system, INTEGRIS Health, is joining forces with the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation—the nation’s leading resource for individuals and families affected by substance use disorders—to address the growing need for behavioral health services.

The two organizations have entered into a three-year affiliation agreement under which Arcadia Trails INTEGRIS Health will leverage Hazelden Betty Ford’s expertise through an agreement to manage the Arcadia Trails 40-bed residential treatment center in Edmond, Okla. Under the new agreement, Arcadia Trails becomes the second “affiliate”-level member of the Hazelden Betty Ford Patient Care Network, a collection of health care organizations working together to expand addiction treatment services and improve patient outcomes.

“We are excited about our collaboration with Hazelden Betty Ford,” said Timothy Pehrson, president and CEO at INTEGRIS Health. “This partnership will provide more resources for Arcadia Trails INTEGRIS Health and the Oklahomans we serve, and expand our comprehensive, individualized approach to care so that we’re engaging people longer to improve their ability to sustain recovery and better health.”

According to numerous surveys and studies, the COVID-19 pandemic and related social and economic stresses have worsened the nation’s addiction and mental health crises, elevating the need for quality, accessible care and a robust continuum of services.

“Together, our goal is to reach more people, improve recovery rates and save more lives throughout Oklahoma and the region,” said Bob Poznanovich, vice president of business development at Hazelden Betty Ford, the nation's largest nonprofit provider of addiction and mental health care, recovery resources, and related education, prevention, research and advocacy. “The disease of addiction is a public health issue so big, so important and so heightened now due to the coronavirus pandemic that it requires long-term collaboration among all who are committed to confronting it, and that’s what brings Hazelden Betty Ford and Arcadia Trails together at this critical time.”

Javier Ley, a longtime clinical leader, was recently hired to serve as the new executive director of Arcadia Trails INTEGRIS Health. Ley’s employment through Hazelden Betty Ford will provide him with access to Hazelden Betty Ford’s enterprise-wide resources and support systems.

“We are excited to work more closely with Arcadia Trails and the INTEGRIS health system, and to build upon our shared goals and commitment to high-quality, evidence-based care to treat addiction,” Poznanovich said.

Under the new agreement, Arcadia Trails INTEGRIS Health will have access to new resources that enable treatment to be individualized to meet the needs of specific patients and designed into a comprehensive treatment plan that may span multiple levels of care—from inpatient to partial inpatient to outpatient.

“Access to a continuum of high-quality services is critical to addressing the growing problem of addiction in Oklahoma, and Arcadia Trails INTEGRIS Health is committed to providing comprehensive, evidence-based care to as many Oklahomans as possible,” Pehrson said.

The Hazelden Betty Ford Patient Network—the first of its kind in the addiction treatment industry—was launched in the fall of 2017 to facilitate shared learnings and collaboration among its members while also extending the continuum of care for each organization. Arcadia Trails INTEGRIS Health joins Atlanta’s Emory Healthcare as just the second “affiliate”-level member. Another Oklahoma organization—the Center for Wellness & Recovery at the Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences—is among many other collaborative- and preferred-provider-level members.

“We look forward to doing more in the state of Oklahoma and continuing to expand our growing network of outstanding, trusted partners nationwide so that, together, we can bring hope and healing to more people,” Poznanovich said.

