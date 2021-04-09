Atos, Dassault Systèmes, Groupe Renault, STMicroelectronics and Thales Join Forces to Create the ‘Software République’: a New Open Ecosystem for Intelligent and Sustainable Mobility

BOULOGNE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elie Girard, Bernard Charlès, Luca de Meo, Jean-Marc Chery and Patrice Caine, respectively the chief executives of Atos, Dassault Systèmes, Groupe Renault, STMicroelectronics and Thales today announced their intention to join forces to create the Software République, a new ecosystem for innovation in intelligent mobility. By pooling their complementary expertise, the partners plan to develop and market together systems and software to provide an enriched and sustainable mobility offer for cities, regions, businesses and citizens.

Artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, connectivity, embedded electronics, and virtual twin technology will contribute to the excellence of these new products and services. This open innovation ecosystem, founded by five leaders in the automotive and technology fields, will welcome new members and develop open collaborations.

A matter of sovereignty

Mobility is changing and offering new opportunities. According to the Boston Consulting Group, the global mobility market will grow by 60% by 2035 to reach 11,000 billion euros. This growth is mainly driven by the emergence of technological disruptions - electric vehicles, new components, new after-sales services and other value-added services - whose share will increase from 5% to 45% of the global mobility marketi. Major industrial players on other continents, with state support, are already positioning themselves to develop many of these new technologies through enhanced integration strategies. Today, the founding members of the Software République express the urgency for France and Europe to collectively build a sustainable ecosystem that aims to ensure their sovereignty in this field.

Three main areas of cooperation

To jointly develop and market intelligent mobility systems, enabling the implementation of an adapted and agile mobility offer, three main areas of cooperation have been identified:

Intelligent systems to facilitate secure connectivity between the vehicle and its digital and physical environment.

Simulation and data management systems to optimize flows for territories and companies.

Energy ecosystem to simplify the charging experience.

For example, the following topics are being discussed by the Software République partners:

Plug and Charge

The development of new technologies and services to allow an electric car, connected to a compatible charging point, to be automatically recognized, and to perform a charge without any action by the user.

Optimizing mobility flows for territories

To facilitate access to and simulation of mobility information exchanges, instantaneously and openly across cities and regions to enable:

- Consumers to always select the best means of mobility according to time, comfort or energy management.

- Operators to enrich their services.

- Public authorities to simulate and implement mobility scenarios, such as emergency management, events, etc.

- Urban planners to better anticipate land use planning.

To foster innovation, the Software République will also seek to create an investment fund to finance the most promising start-ups and an incubator to host start-ups in the field of smart mobility technologies, where they will have access to a collaborative virtual development and experimentation environment, and mentoring through a value network. For the launch of the ecosystem for start-ups and universities, the partners of the Software République plan to organize a data challenge to contribute to the development of the technologies for the mobility of tomorrow: electric, connected and autonomous.

***

Elie Girard, Chief Executive Officer, Atos

“Atos is proud to be one of the founding members of the Software République. As a technology creator and integrator of complex solutions, we will make available to this unique ecosystem our digital expertise in reducing the carbon footprint and our innovative technologies in key areas such as artificial intelligence, digital security, cloud, IoT or high-performance computing. Combining the strengths of five of the world’s leading automotive and technology players, this initiative promises to accelerate the decarbonization of mobility.”

Bernard Charlès, Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dassault Systèmes

"Far beyond the automotive sector, it is a question of thinking in terms of use - mobility offering a work and leisure environment that is part of a sustainable economy. This experience economy goes hand in hand with an Industry Renaissance worldwide: the new mobility economy will be organised into new, collaborative value networks based on digital platforms. The Software République is thus a multi-industry and multidisciplinary ecosystem that aims to accelerate innovation and grow the driving forces of tomorrow. To achieve this, it will rely on the collaborative virtual environment provided by Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform and on virtual twin experiences. It will also benefit from the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab start-up accelerator."

Luca de Meo, Chief Executive Officer of Groupe Renault

"In the new mobility value chain, on-board intelligence systems are the new driving force, where all research and investment are now concentrated. Faced with this technological challenge, we are choosing to play collectively and openly. There will be no centre of gravity, the value of each will be multiplied by others. The combined expertise in cybersecurity, microelectronics, energy and data management will enable us to develop unique, cutting-edge solutions for low-carbon, shared, and responsible mobility, made in Europe."

Jean-Marc Chery, President and Chief Executive Officer, STMicroelectronics

"STMicroelectronics has joined the Software République to bring its innovative semiconductor products and solutions for electrification and digitalization of vehicles and mobility services. Our know-how is an enabler of the ongoing transformation towards more efficient solutions, in line with the expectation of stakeholders in terms of environmental impact. The partnership at the heart of this project will also help strengthen the links across the entire value chain, a key aspect during this phase of the transformation of this industry."

Patrice Caine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Thales

“The Software République brings a joint and disruptive momentum, essential to the mobility ecosystem. Based on a proven experience in digital security in very demanding markets such as transport, banking, defence or aerospace, Thales will share its expertise in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and connectivity, to strengthen the protection of vehicles, their data and those involved in mobility.”

As part of its sustainable vocation, the Software République will be based in Guyancourt at the Renault Technocentre in a building called Odyssée, a 12,000 m² space which is modern and eco-responsible. Its interior and exterior structure is 100% wood, with one tonne of CO 2 saved per square metre built in comparison to a standard building, and the 1,000 m² roof of the building is covered with photovoltaic panels.

***

