‘Coming Out for Love’ LGBTQ Reality Dating Show Headed for Romance, Fun, Happy Endings This Fall

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Every lesbian has a coming out story. But “Coming Out for Love,” a new online streaming series from award-winning LGBTQ filmmaker Nicole Conn, promises a fresh — and often hilarious — romp through a process acutely familiar to many.

“I’ve been trying to make this show, in one way or another, for 15 years,” says Conn. “It’s going to be fun, unpredictable and smart. It will be progressive and inclusive, where our newly coming-out lead dates 18 women of all stripes, living in one house, eliminating all but one by the final episode.”

Season one will feature contestants who identify as female, ages from 24 to 38, while future seasons will cover other age groups and identities in the LGBTQ community. Two shows a year are planned with two hosts per season.

The series is a production of Nicole Conn Films Global (NCFG). Conn will direct. NCFG is collaborating with several LGBTQ community partners.

Casting is underway now for 24–38-year-old women who:

Have a strong social media presence

Have an energetic, fun and charismatic personality and unique style

Have a desire to share the coming out journey to find love

Apply online right here

A theme music contest is open to all garage, semi-pro and pro LGBTQ musicians.

The winner gets $1500 (and bragging rights)

Other woman-themed song submissions will be considered for portions of the show

Submissions are open through May 31 Sign up here

Nicole Conn is an iconic figure in the LGBTQ community who paved the way for lesbian-themed cinema with her cult classic, “Claire of the Moon” (1992). She has continued to blaze trails with “Elena Undone” (2010), “A Perfect Ending” (2012) and most recently with her multiple award-winning feature, “More Beautiful for Having Been Broken" (2020), inspired by her special needs son.