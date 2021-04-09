Molina Healthcare of California Partners with San Bernardino County for COVID-19 Vaccinations

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Molina Healthcare of California (“Molina”) is providing vaccine support in partnership with San Bernardino County.

In alignment with state and county guidelines, Molina is contacting eligible members to schedule vaccine appointments for vulnerable individuals, including those who are 65 years or older, those who identify as a high-risk ethnicity, and those with disabilities or certain health conditions. Members who sign up for an appointment will also be able to register one additional person (e.g. a caregiver or spouse). Molina is arranging transportation for those who need assistance getting to the clinic.

“Molina is proud to host San Bernardino County COVID-19 vaccine clinics at our local facility,” said Abbie Totten, plan president of Molina Healthcare of California. “We are using our wide network and employee volunteers to assist local health departments and help reach our high-priority members in the community.”

“The county is grateful to our partners at Molina Healthcare of California for making it possible to vaccinate so many more of our residents, especially those who are most at risk of being left behind,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman.

Vaccinations and transportation will be available by appointment only.

What: Molina Healthcare of California COVID-19 vaccination series kickoff

Where: 550 E Hospitality Lane Suite 100, San Bernardino, CA 92408

When: Saturday, April 10th from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. The clinics will take place every other Saturday, on April 24, May 8, and May 22.

Note: Press is invited to tour the vaccination facility for pictures and recorded video. Interviews with Molina staff will be available.

RSVP: Please RSVP and check in with Ruthy Argumedo, Associate Vice President of Community Engagement, at 909-827-0587.

About Molina Healthcare of California

Molina Healthcare of California has been providing government-funded care for over 40 years. As of December 31, 2020, the company serves approximately 593,000 members through Medi-Cal, Medicare Medicare-Medicaid (Duals) and Covered California (Marketplace). Molina’s service areas include Sacramento, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, San Diego, and Imperial counties. For more information, visit MolinaHealthcare.com

About San Bernardino County

San Bernardino County is a highly diverse public service organization dedicated to the health and safety of the 2.2 million residents of America’s largest county. Governed by an elected five-member Board of Supervisors, San Bernardino County employs 23,000 public service professionals to provide services in the areas of public safety, health care, social services, economic development, housing, cultural enrichment, recreation, and more. For more information, visit www.sbcounty.gov.