Bridgewood Acquires Land in Nashville for Luxury Senior Living Community

NASHVILLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bridgewood Property Company (Bridgewood), a national developer of high-end senior living properties, announces the acquisition of 3808 Cleghorn Avenue in the heart of Green Hills for the development of a mid-rise, luxury retirement community. The new Bridgewood community in Green Hills will offer independent living, assisted living, and memory care to its residents and will be located conveniently to the neighborhoods of Belle Meade, Forest Hills, and Hillwood.

Two local, Nashville-based, design firms were selected for the project given their track record of success and capabilities across the United States. ESa has been engaged as the project architect and Catalyst Design Group will provide civil engineer services.

With guidance from zoning counsel, Tune, Entrekin & White, PC, and input from the Metropolitan Planning Department and local neighborhood groups, the property received zoning approval in February 2021 to build 205 senior living units within a 12-story facility.

To learn more about this project, please contact info@bridgewood.us. Other Bridgewood developments may be found on its website, www.bridgewood.us.

About Bridgewood Property Company

Bridgewood is based in Houston, Texas and has exclusively developed and operated senior living properties across the central-southern United States for the past 25 years. Bridgewood prides itself in developing award-winning communities in carefully selected mature markets which enable residents to remain close to their beloved neighborhoods, families, friends and places of worship.