Charmin® Works to Protect, Grow and Restore Forests

Charmin's commitment extends well beyond the bathroom and aims to keep forests thriving for communities and wildlife for generations to come. Why? It's simple – Charmin loves trees, no butts about it.

With an ambition to promote healthy forests through its “protect, grow and restore” sustainability effort, the brand is working within its operations and through its supply chain and nonprofit partners to keep forests as forests and champion higher standards for responsible forestry.

“We want everyone to enjoy the go, but in a way that also helps protect forests,” said Rob Reinerman, Charmin Vice President, Procter & Gamble. “It’s why we regrow at least two trees for every one we use and why 100% of our paper comes from responsibly managed forests.”

Charmin advances responsible forestry through the following actions:

Protect: All of Charmin’s toilet paper products use pulp certified by the Forest Stewardship Council™. FSC certification is recognized by many non-governmental organizations for protecting forests, biodiversity and the rights of local and Indigenous communities.

Grow: For every tree used to make Charmin toilet paper, at least two more are regrown. Charmin only sources fiber for its toilet paper from working forests, which provide a renewable supply of wood for the more than 5,000 items that people use every day.

Restore: In collaboration with the Arbor Day Foundation, P&G and Charmin are planting 1 million trees between 2020 and 2025, including in areas devastated by natural disasters, such as wildfires.

For more information about Charmin’s commitment to help all people Enjoy the Go, while ensuring forests never go anywhere, visit Charmin.com.

