AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of BlueShore Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A- (Excellent) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “a-” from “bbb+” of BlueShore Insurance Company (BlueShore) (Austin, TX). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect BlueShore’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The ratings recognize the improved earnings that have been realized as BlueShore has transitioned from being a first-dollar insurance provider to primarily a default risk liability insurer, which historically has shown favorable underwriting results and limited risk exposure. As a default writer, BlueShore is not obligated to pay claims under the contract unless its primary obligors, SilverRock Automotive, Inc. or DriveTime Automotive Group, Inc. (DriveTime), default on their underlying consumer contract obligations. Currently, the vast majority of BlueShore’s policies are written on a default-basis, except for limited instances that require policies to be issued on a first-dollar basis.

The ratings of BlueShore also reflect the explicit support received from its parent, Verde Capital Partners, LLC, as demonstrated by the parent’s numerous capital contributions and the capital support agreement, the latter of which was signed in 2020. BlueShore is an integral part of the organization’s business plan, and the parent has provided the captive with the necessary capital support to help further expand the captive’s growing strategic role in providing contractual liability products to its affiliated entities.

The combination of parental support and earnings retained by the company resulted in an improved level of risk-adjusted capitalization and leverage metrics.

BlueShore currently writes and reinsures coverage that is complementary to the used-auto sales of its affiliate entities, Carvana and DriveTime. The company’s primary product is contractual liability insurance, written on a default-basis, covering vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products and guaranteed asset protection contracts sold or administered by an affiliated or third-party administrator on behalf of its affiliated auto dealers nationwide.

The ratings could come under negative pressure if there is a deterioration in BlueShore’s operating performance or a material deviation from management’s strategic plans. Negative rating movement could also occur following a significant deterioration in the risk-adjusted capitalization level or a withdrawal of support from the company’s parent.

