InStore Audio Network Continues Long-Standing Relationship With CVS Health for Digital Out-of-Home Audio Messaging

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InStore Audio Network, America's largest in-store audio advertising company, is pleased to announce the continuation of their mutually beneficial partnership with CVS Health in 2021 and beyond, to help brands connect with shoppers at the point of purchase with location based, digital audio OOH advertising. This will enable CVS to enhance the customer experience while helping to drive success for the brands they carry by reaching customers at a pivotal point in the buying process: the store. The audio content will be targeted at millions of unique monthly visitors with information on their favorite products.

"We're pleased to continue our partnership with CVS Health. Their stores are highly desirable by our brand partners and a large contributor to our network of over 16,000 grocery and drug stores. Brands want to talk to shoppers when they are in the stores. Our audio messages reach everyone in the store, regardless of the aisle or category they are shopping, and our messages help sell more products. We support our retail partners by generating revenue and monetizing their in-store audiences," said Gary Seem, CEO of InStore Audio Network.

About the InStore Audio Network

The InStore Audio Network is the largest in-store audio advertising provider in the United States and delivers commercial audio messages to shoppers in over 16,000 grocery, drug, and convenience stores. The InStore Audio Network provides music programming and equipment, retail specific messaging and third party branded messaging ad sales to retailers such as CVS, Rite Aid, Albertsons, Safeway, Southeastern Grocers, Ahold, Tops Markets, Weis Market and Brookshires. By reaching consumers at the point-of-purchase in a captive media environment with a compelling audio message, the InStore Audio Network delivers over 240 million impressions a month and delivers proven sales lift for participating advertisers. The InStore Audio Network has corporate offices in Princeton, NJ and is headed by Jeffrey Shapiro, Chairman and Gary Seem, President/CEO. More information can be found at the company’s web site: www.instoreaudionetwork.com