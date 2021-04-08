McNally Capital Announces Acquisition of Orbis Operations

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McNally Capital (“McNally”), a leader in Direct Family Capital, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Orbis Operations (“Orbis”). Orbis is a leading provider of intelligence and national security advisory services, software engineering and cyber services, and situational awareness training to the United States government and its allies, as well as select commercial clients. McNally acquired Orbis out of McNally Capital Fund II, the firm’s committed buyout vehicle.

“Orbis has unparalleled knowledge within the intelligence community and significant national security experience, and we are excited to partner with them as they continue their growth,” said Ravi P. Shah, Principal at McNally Capital. “Our partnership with the Orbis team aligns with our internal expertise in the Aerospace & Defense industry and our investment thesis in intelligence and national security."

McNally Capital completed this transaction in line with its model of partnering with management teams, industry experts, and family offices to create value for its portfolio companies. McNally Capital partnered with Nio Advisors, LLC, in the acquisition of Orbis.

Orbis Founder and CEO, Josh Mayne, stated, “We are very excited about our partnership with McNally Capital and Nio Advisors. McNally’s history of bringing family capital and industry expertise to founder-owned businesses, as well as their expertise in the national security and intelligence sector, made them the right partner for us. The firm, alongside Nio, will bring immense value to our next stage of growth given their strong network and connectivity to other intelligence-related portfolio companies.”

“Our decision to partner with Orbis was based on the opportunity to contribute family capital and industry expertise to the company’s long-term growth. As a founder-owned business, the investment is consistent with McNally’s strategy of partnering with founder- and management-owners. We look forward to helping further establish Orbis as a leader in the national security sector,” stated Ward McNally, Managing Partner and Founder of McNally.

McNally Capital invests capital on behalf of the McNally family, who owned and operated Rand McNally & Company, as well as family offices and other like-minded investors. McNally makes thesis-driven investments in the U.S. and looks for businesses where family capital can benefit owners and management teams. The firm targets founder- and management-owned companies and partners in their acquisitions with a bench of Industry Partners, who provide incremental industry and operating knowledge and expertise. The firm is currently investing out of a committed buyout fund.

McNally Capital is focused on combining the best of family capital values with institutional capabilities and sophistication. The firm targets lower middle market businesses with $5 to $30 million in EBITDA in the Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Products & Services, and Business Services industries.

William Blair acted as the sole financial advisor and DLA Piper acted as legal counsel to Orbis Operations. Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel to McNally Capital.

About McNally Capital

McNally Capital is a family-owned private equity firm targeting thesis-driven investments in the U.S., specifically founder and management-owned companies. Formed by the McNally family, who owned and operated Rand McNally & Company, McNally Capital is dedicated to upholding a 140+ year legacy as a family-owned and operated company. We look for businesses where flexible capital can provide a benefit to owners and management teams. Our mission is to harness the financial, intellectual, and human capital of our family office and investor ecosystem to build value for our investors, management teams, and portfolio companies. For more information, please visit www.mcnallycapital.com.

About Orbis Operations

Orbis Operations is a privately held firm delivering forward-leaning solutions to the complex security challenges that face our customers, our nation and the world. Guided by deep, first-hand knowledge of the global national security environment, we provide innovative solutions that integrate our extensive expertise in intelligence, cyber services, and human behavior analysis training. For more information, please visit www.orbisoperations.com.