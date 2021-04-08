Colorado State Land Board Selects Hospitality at Work® to Manage Commercial Property Portfolio

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Colorado State Land Board has selected Hospitality at Work® to manage its thirteen-building commercial portfolio, totaling 650,000 square feet and valued in excess of $130 million. The portfolio includes Class A and B multi-tenant office, flex and industrial properties located along the Colorado Front Range, including Denver, Centennial, Fort Collins, Golden, Loveland, Louisville, and Avon. Hospitality at Work, based in Denver, is a hospitality-driven commercial property manager with an innovative approach to operating buildings.

“After a rigorous RFP process, Hospitality at Work was selected because the Land Board staff was impressed with their written and verbal presentations, their commitment to tenant satisfaction, and their utilization of creative technology tools,” said Julie Majors, Commercial Project Manager with the State Land Board. “The (Land Board) staff was further impressed by the company’s responses to the COVID pandemic and the recent challenges it has presented."

“Hospitality at Work is a well-established property manager with significant expertise in delivering high-quality and efficient building management, vital skills necessary to oversee our portfolio efficiently. The company also offers creative programs that engage employees and create communities at the properties they operate. We believe this combination is the right approach to maintaining and enhancing the value of our assets,” said Julie Majors, Commercial Project Manager with the State Land Board.

“Our Hospitality at Work teams go beyond what is expected from typical property managers. We pay meticulous attention to the details of building management, while also applying state-of-the-art technology and high-touch, people-focused services. Our goal is to build a work environment where tenants thrive and owners discover lasting value,” said Marty Caverly, Managing Director of Hospitality at Work.

Hospitality at Work is a full-service commercial property management company. Property managers, building hosts, accountants and engineers all work together to deliver superior customer service and a better workplace experience. Hospitality at Work customizes programs and services for each property based on tenant mix, property size, location and tenant feedback. Popular programs include donation drives, grab-n-go food options, and fitness classes. In recent years, the company has also made significant investments in new technology in order to streamline accounting, lease administration and vendor management.

The State Land Board owns and leases a mix of assets including land, mineral estate, and commercial real estate that comprises a $4 billion trust for the benefit of Colorado’s public schools. The agency began acquiring commercial real estate in 1996, increasing the size of its portfolio substantially over the past ten years. The agency has distributed approximately $2 billion to public schools since 2009.

“Our team is honored to be entrusted to protect both the value of these important assets, and the daily well-being of the companies and workers that spend their days in these buildings,” noted T.J. Tarbell, Senior Vice President of Hospitality at Work. “I hope our tenants take pride in knowing their rent helps fund Colorado’s schools.”

Hospitality at Work currently manages in excess of five million square feet of office properties in Colorado, California and Washington, DC.

About the State Land Board

The Colorado State Land Board is a constitutionally-created state agency that owns and stewards 2.8 million acres of land and 650,000 square feet of commercial real estate, and it leases these assets to help fund Colorado public schools. The agency has earned $2 billion for Colorado public schools and is the primary funding for the Colorado Department of Education’s Building Excellent Today Program (BEST), which has provided capital construction grants to 524 schools serving 225,000 students. The State Land Board is the second largest landowner in Colorado and is entirely self-funded; the agency receives $0 tax dollars.

About Hospitality at Work

Hospitality at Work is a wholly-owned subsidiary of national real estate investor, developer and operator, Lowe. Hospitality at Work is reinventing – and reinvigorating – property management. By fusing hospitality with meticulous management services, Hospitality at Work delivers performance and service beyond the expected. Specially trained property management teams provide insightful community management to create a sense of belonging at each building it manages. Hospitality at Work brings hands-on transition teams, skilled building engineers, and dedicated property managers together to create places and customize programs that enable people to perform at their best every day. For more information, visit www.hospitality-work.com.