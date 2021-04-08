GRC, Forward Thinking Management Company, is Newest Addition to 5G LLC’s ‘High Tech’ Rooftop Portfolio

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--5G LLC, one of the largest privately-owned wireless infrastructure companies in the U.S., announced that it has signed an exclusive multi-year agreement with GRC (Grenadier Realty Corp) for their sites in New York City and surrounding areas. With this agreement, 5G LLC expands its portfolio of urban rooftop assets to gain a significant foothold in one of the nation’s largest markets.

“GRC’s portfolio of buildings along with their excellent landlord relationships enables the current 5G technology a full-suite of equipment deployment options in the densely populated urban areas of New York and New Jersey. We are excited to partner with GRC as we play a crucial role facilitating the 5G deployment in these markets and beyond,” said Matt Davis, CEO at 5G LLC.

“When assuming management of a property, we undergo key reviews to identify the best operations and procedures to adopt to optimize collections, improvements, profit and the general quality of life. Our detailed property management process allows us to be extremely responsive to carrier requirements and requests,” said Ryan Moorehead, President & CEO at GRC. “We chose 5G LLC for their industry expertise and look forward to working with the team to drive revenue for our landlords and expand our geographic footprint.”

5G LLC’s “rooftops” allow the carriers to quickly deploy and expand the newest technology and presents the opportunity to ensure the availability of an amenity that is rapidly becoming an absolute necessity for multi-family and commercial tenants. 5G promises more connected devices, faster speeds and highly resilient service levels driving new business sectors like connected vehicles, healthcare, gadgets, and public transportation. 5G LLC’s executive carrier and high-tech relationships provide GRC with an immediate on-ramp to the carrier’s national deployments.

“Carriers continue to need new sites, many of which will be in urban locations. 5G LLC’s role as an infrastructure provider makes us ideally placed to help expand and protect GRC and the carriers. Our innovative solution ensures that we provide the best possible sites to drive and simplify 5G deployment,” said Rick Varnell, EVP, Sales and Strategy at 5G LLC.

About GRC

Grenadier Realty Management LLC (“GRC”) is a full-service property management company based in the NYC Metropolitan Area since 1976. Today, GRC has a wide range of properties under management, which includes market rate, affordable housing Section 8, Section 202, Low-Income Housing Tax Credit to several thousand rent stabilized rentals. Our experience includes properties that fall under numerous government programs. These programs include Project-based Section 8, Section 236, Senior Housing Programs, Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, Mitchell-Lama, Low- and Moderate-Income Rentals and Section 8 RAD. GRC also manages properties with tenants who have portable Section 8 Housing Vouchers. GRC has always been a leader in the property management industry and we continually strive to maintain that level of quality. We also provide a full range of real estate management services, from on-site administration, accounting, construction management, purchasing and capital budgeting to resident initiatives and community relations programs. We are based in New York with offices in New York City and Connecticut. Our reach extends from the Bronx, Manhattan, Yonkers, Brooklyn, and Jersey City, New Jersey.

About 5G LLC

5G LLC is bridging the gap between institutional and corporate owners of commercial real estate portfolios and technology providers including wireless carriers through cutting-edge solutions and services. 5G LLC’s mission is to work closely with the CRE environment and Technology providers to deliver substantial new rent roll, cost efficiencies, amenity benefits resulting in higher NOI and capped value at no capital expense to the real estate owners. To find out more, visit www.5gllc.net and follow 5G LLC on LinkedIn.