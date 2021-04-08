Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Partners With Avendra for Procurement Services

BETHESDA & ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curator Hotel & Resort Collection (“Curator”), a newly launched collective of independent hotels, and Avendra, the leading hospitality procurement services provider, announced an exclusive partnership to provide Avendra’s best-in-class purchasing solutions and eProcurement services to independent hotel owners and operators in the Curator collection. Leveraging the Avendra program, Curator members gain access to more than $14B in leveraged spend to improve their bottom line, streamline operations, and enhance the guest experience.

Curator was launched in November 2020 by several industry-leading independent hotel owners and operators. Curator’s mission is to improve the operating performance and profitability of small brands and independent lifestyle properties without compromising what makes them unique. The collection leverages its growing scale through its negotiated partnerships to help independent owners and operators lower costs on curated services, technology solutions, and specialized products while also providing access to its best-in-class providers.

“We selected Avendra for their platinum-level supply chain solutions. Their programs, proven systems, and hospitality-focused expertise are core to Curator’s mission. They are exciting additions to Curator’s growing array of offerings as we continue to deliver access and savings to our member hotels. We are delighted to partner with Avendra to offer a compelling procurement solution for our members,” said Austin Segal, Vice President, Curator. “As partners, the combination of Curator’s direct programs and Avendra’s proven solutions will provide cost-savings on goods and services to our independent hotel owners and operators while also allowing them to maintain their unique identity and deliver one-of-a-kind guest experiences.”

“We are honored to be selected by Curator for our procurement expertise in this segment,” said Walt Sheffler, Senior Vice President, Business Development & Customer Success, Avendra. “Whether it’s the finest cuts of meat or unique spa amenities, our client-services mindset and customized approach to procurement ensure owners and operators have the resources and expertise they need to bring their unique story to life efficiently and economically.”

Avendra brings over 20 years of hospitality-centric procurement expertise and offers a broad and relevant offering for luxury and lifestyle hospitality, supporting the financial vitality for all areas of the hotel or resort. Clients have the flexibility to choose from a range of program bundles, FF&E (furniture, fixtures, and equipment), and services contracts, leveraging best-in-class pricing and contract terms from more than 1,200 suppliers. Avendra’s large and experienced account support team provides a unique customized approach to meet a range of client needs and operationalize value.

About Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a distinct collection of hand-selected small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts worldwide, founded by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and six industry-leading hotel operators. Curator provides lifestyle hotels the power to compete together while allowing its members the freedom to retain what makes their hotels unique. It offers independent lifestyle hotels the benefits of associating with other unique lifestyle hotels and brands while participating in best-in-class operating agreements, services, and technology. In addition to Pebblebrook, the founding members of Curator include Benchmark Global Hospitality, Davidson Hospitality Group, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Provenance, Springboard Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. For more information, visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com.

About Avendra

Rooted in the hotel industry, Avendra serves more than 8,500 hospitality customers and over 500 luxury and lifestyle hotels in North & Central America and the Caribbean. Its supply chain management solutions are tailored to clients’ business strategies and deliver benefits beyond great savings. Avendra combines years of hospitality expertise, purchasing power, services and software to help customers impact the bottom line, improve operational performance, and better serve guests. For more information, visit www.avendra.com.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 52 hotels, totaling approximately 12,800 guest rooms across 14 urban and resort markets with a focus on the west coast gateway cities. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.