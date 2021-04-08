Lumina Datamatics and Gutenberg Technology Announce Strategic Partnership

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gutenberg Technology (GT), provider of the premier end-to-end content management and distribution platform for education and training organizations, and Lumina Datamatics Inc. (LDI), a leading provider of content, technology, and learning analytics solutions, announced today the formation of a new strategic partnership.

Leading content publishers in both K-12 and Higher Education are adopting a digital-first model to meet their customers’ needs in real time. Together, GT and LDI bring a new, effective way to manage knowledge and the future of content operations.

“Lumina Datamatics has a great reputation in the market and has a wealth of experience when it comes to content production,” said Gjergj Demiraj, President and CEO of Gutenberg Technology. “This partnership is a natural fit for us given there are multiple synergies and similar visions in how we can help publishers achieve better product agility at a lower cost.”

Lumina Datamatics will integrate their rights and permissions and other platforms, including ARTY and freelancer management, with the GT platform and will license the new solution to further streamline content production for their portfolio of clients. In turn, GT’s customers will benefit from Lumina Datamatics services, such as transforming legacy content into digital-first courseware and support for production processes that cannot be fully automated.

“The learning landscape is changing every day, with publishers and learning institutions facing more pressure to create and release content in real time,” said Vidur Bhogilal, Vice Chairman of Lumina Datamatics. “This partnership brings in a powerful and unique solution, fortified with our commitment towards a digital-first ecosystem. The GT platform complements our publishing technology seamlessly. Our customers will benefit from a purely digital workflow and flexible production solution, thus significantly reducing the cost and time of launching new products.”

In addition to the education content market, both organizations collaborate with many universities, colleges, and corporates to enrich content and streamline program launch processes. This collaboration will be rolled out to existing and new clients.

To learn more about the GT platform, visit www.gutenberg-technology.com/for-publishers

To learn more about the Lumina Datamatics’s services, visit www.luminadatamatics.com/publishing

About Gutenberg Technology

Gutenberg Technology (GT) transforms how content is created, reused, and distributed at scale. The company’s end-to-end content management platform enables organizations to author and distribute print and digital content from within a single workflow – speeding time to market and reducing costs. The world’s largest publishers, certification organizations, and universities rely on GT to transform legacy content into new, engaging educational products. To learn more, visit gutenberg-technology.com or go to LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Lumina Datamatics

Lumina Datamatics is a strategic partner to global publishers and e-commerce retailers, providing content, analytics, and technology solutions. We enable publishers to be at the forefront of digitalization by managing the entire publishing process – from content creation to product delivery, including feedback from readers and buyers. Lumina Datamatics’s expert solutions are a combination of its various in-house platforms, partnerships with global technologies, and more than 2800 professionals spread across Germany, India, and the United States. This global footprint services our customers across four continents: Americas, Asia, Australia, and Europe. Visit luminadatamatics.com or go to LinkedIn.