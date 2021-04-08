Talevation®, the #1 Online Provider of Talent Optimization Solutions, Celebrates 5 Year Anniversary and Announces Strategic Partnership with TypeCoach®

CARMEL, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Talevation®, headquartered in Carmel, Indiana – announces their new strategic partnership agreement, with TypeCoach®. Based in Sarasota FL, TypeCoach delivers online programs, as well as in-person training and coaching, to achieve business and organizational goals through the application of personality types. Their online tools allow users to verify their best-fit personality type through video and animations, and then access coaching modules that are unique to their personality type. All of their materials are practical, easy-to-use, and powerful. TypeCoach has a growing list of clients, ranging from the Fortune 1000 (including the 4th largest employer in the world), to premier universities like Harvard and Stanford, as well as small, mid-size and large companies, and non-profit organizations.

“We are excited to add TypeCoach to our solutions portfolio,” said Scott Abbott, Co-Founder and Managing Member at Talevation. “TypeCoach is a purpose-driven company, with proven products and services. They’ll be a wonderful complement to our strategy and platform.”

According to Rob Toomey, Founder & CEO of TypeCoach, “We are thrilled to partner with Talevation. By coupling their experience and expertise with ours, and integrating our products and services into their platform, it is a win/win/win: for both of us, and our clients.”

This announcement comes as Talevation celebrates their 5-year anniversary, and their inclusion in the Inc. 5000 Awards, thanks to their 450%+ compound annual growth rate. In addition, Talevation has achieved many significant milestones since their launch, including:

1) Generated over $15M in total revenues. 2) Serviced and supported over 5000 enterprise organizations, including the Fortune 1000, small and midsize businesses, government agencies, workforce development, and colleges and universities. 3) Talevation’s clients have conducted over 10 million individual talent assessments. 4) Launched TAP, which is their proprietary SaaS e-commerce marketplace. 4) Created a career services program, TAP U!. 5) Won two IBM® Partner of the Year & IBM Beacon Award. 4) Signed partnership agreement with SHL Global®.

For more information, visit www.talevation.com and email scott@talevation.com.

All company and product names are the registered trademarks of their respective companies.