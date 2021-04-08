Sycamore Tree Capital Partners Signs United Nations Backed Principles for Responsible Investment

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sycamore Tree Capital Partners (Sycamore Tree),an asset manager with private and alternative credit investment expertise, today announced that it is a signatory to the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), an investor initiative focused on responsible investment. With support from the United Nations, PRI is an independent network encouraging investors to integrate environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues in their investment approach.

“At Sycamore Tree, we believe that incorporating non-financial factors, including responsible investing and ESG principles, are important in making both good business and investment decisions,” said Mark Okada, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sycamore Tree. “As an emerging manager and a minority-owned company, we are building systems and processes to identify, monitor and implement ESG investing principles from the earliest stage of our firm’s development,” adds Trey Parker, co-founder and Chief Investment Officer of Sycamore Tree.

Fiona Reynolds, CEO of PRI said, “We are honored to have Sycamore Tree Capital Partners become a PRI Signatory. Through their commitment to responsible investing, Sycamore Tree will strengthen investors’ positive impact on the global financial system.”

About Sycamore Tree Capital Partners

Sycamore Tree Capital Partners is a value-oriented, durable-alpha investment firm specializing in alternative credit. Founded by industry veterans Mark Okada, Trey Parker and Jack Yang, the firm has deep experience across economic and market cycles. Headquartered in Dallas, TX with an office in New York City, the firm’s investment expertise includes bank loans, high yield bonds, structured credit and special situations. For additional information, please visit our website at http://www.sycamorelp.com/.

About PRI

The Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) is a world leading proponent of responsible investment. The PRI is an independent investor initiative with support from the United Nations. Launched in 2006, PRI has become a leading network of investors committed to responsible and long-term investment strategies that enhance returns through their focus on environmental, social and governance issues. To learn more about PRI visit their website at https://www.unpri.org/