Calling All Changemakers: Expensify.org Announces Community Justice Grant Challenge

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Expensify.org, a charity founded by the preaccounting platform Expensify, today announced the Community Justice Grant Challenge. The grant challenge will provide up to $100,000 in funding to 10 grassroots organizations or individuals fighting injustices in their community. Expensify.org is seeking to partner with groups who are working to advance change in at least one of the following areas: climate justice, food security, housing equity, reentry services, or youth advocacy.

Funding for the Community Justice Grant Challenge comes from a few sources: Expensify’s Karma Points program: every time customers swipe their credit card at a restaurant, Expensify pays it forward by helping someone who is hungry, or every time a customer books a hotel room, Expensify pays it forward by helping those who lack a stable home. Additionally, Expensify allocates 25 cents for every $1 paid to white, male employees and puts those funds toward fueling the fight against injustice, as a means of offsetting the gender pay gap.

“The events of the past year have laid bare an array of long-standing and deep-rooted injustices including inequitable access to healthcare, brazen voter suppression, families not knowing where their next meal will come from, and a spike in homelessness, across the U.S.,” says Puneet Lath, a Director at Expensify. “But amid the trauma and tumult, we’ve also seen the power of community and people coming together to create solutions that have the ability to drive real change. At Expensify.org, we’re inspired by this work and want to contribute. Through the Community Justice Grant Challenge, we’ll provide the funding necessary to help grow these actions into a movement that can change the world."

To identify these changemakers and solicit applications, Expensify.org is launching a robust campaign, targeting groups in the following cities: San Francisco, CA; Denver, CO; Miami, FL; Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; New Orleans, LA; Detroit, MI; Minneapolis-St Paul, MN; New York, NY; Portland, OR; Philadelphia, PA; and, Houston, TX. For more information on the challenge, please watch the launch video.

To apply for the Community Justice Grant Challenge, visit www.expensify.org. Applications to partner with Expensify.org began in February, and the deadline to apply has been extended until 5PM PDT on May 15th, 2021. Individuals must explain their proposed solution to fight injustice, be at least 13 years of age, and have a U.S. bank account. While Expensify.org is targeting twelve cities in the U.S., applicants from around the world can apply.

After the application closes on May 15, 2021, Expensify.org will review all submissions and advance qualified proposals to the semi-finalist round of the challenge. The semi-finalists will be announced in late May, at which point Expensify.org’s donors can vote for finalists. The finalists will be announced by the end of June. Anyone can become a donor of Expensify.org by opting in to Karma donations on Expensify.com or donating via the Expensify.org website.

About Expensify.org:

Expensify.org, a 501(c)(3) charity with a fully transparent direct-giving model is on a mission to eliminate injustice around the world by making giving and volunteering more convenient, meaningful, and collaborative. By harnessing Expensify.com’s receipt capture technology, Expensify.org creates transparency in the expenses process to connect donors and recipients in a meaningful way.

About Expensify:

Expensify keeps money moving. More than 10 million people around the globe use Expensify's preaccounting platform to reimburse expenses, manage business credit cards, generate invoices, pay bills, and plan trips from one easy-to-use app. Whether you're working for yourself, managing a team, or closing the books for your clients, Expensify makes it easy so you have more time to focus on what really matters. Download the app or sign up at expensify.com today.