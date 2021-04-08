Contentsquare Partners With Travel & Hospitality Leaders To Write Next Chapter of Travel CX

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Contentsquare, the leading experience analytics company, is helping leaders in the travel and hospitality sectors leverage digital acceleration to redefine customer experience (CX) and strengthen their business.

After a challenging year for the industry, which saw many players adapt their business models to stay connected to customers despite lockdowns, the vaccine rollout is raising hopes that some restrictions may ease in the coming months. The latest wave of findings from the Harris Poll reveal that 36% of consumers surveyed at the end of March are planning to splurge on travel and vacations ‘once things return to normal,’ and that 51% of people missed ‘traveling and seeing new places’ the most — second only to being able to spend time with their loved ones.

With the anticipated surge in travel and hotel bookings, and an increasingly competitive context, customer experience is more than ever the most powerful tool for differentiation. According to Contentsquare’s 2021 Digital Experience Benchmark, 55% of visitors to travel sites are new users, representing a substantial opportunity to establish new audience loyalty. But with 43% of visitors exiting a site before they make it to a second page, digital first impressions are crucial.

Contentsquare’s next-gen metrics and unique customer journey visualizations equips travel and hospitality leaders with all the customer intelligence they need to understand how customers feel about the content on their site, and which elements should be improved to increase engagement and encourage conversion.

“Some of the most original and innovative digital solutions we’ve seen this year were pioneered by travel and hospitality brands faced with the interruption of physical travel, and no industry has pushed digital transformation quite as hard as this one” said Contentsquare Chief Marketing Officer Niki Hall. “With an in-depth understanding of digital customer behavior brands can maximize the effectiveness of their digital content and increase their return on experience.”

ENDS

Notes to Editors

About Contentsquare

Contentsquare empowers brands to build better digital experiences. Our experience analytics platform tracks and visualizes billions of digital behaviours, delivering intelligent recommendations that everyone can use to grow revenue, increase loyalty and fuel innovation. Founded in Paris in 2012, Contentsquare has since opened offices in London, New York, San Francisco, Munich, Tel Aviv and Tokyo. Today, it helps hundreds of enterprises in 26 countries deliver better digital experiences for their customers. Visit contentsquare.com to find out more.