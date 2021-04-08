Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson Partners with Ballogy

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ballogy Inc., the innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports, announced today it is partnering with three-point specialist, Duncan Robinson, of the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) Miami Heat to help all aspiring youth and amateur players elevate their game and reach the next level in the game.

“I’m excited to help the next generation of basketball players reach their potential,” said Duncan Robinson. “Ballogy enables any basketball player to use their mobile device to capture and track their skills and abilities and easily share that information with coaches and scouts, unlocking the potential of discovering basketball talent anywhere in the world.”

Duncan Robinson is a player who had to prove himself at the most vital times in his career before moving onto the next stage of his basketball journey. As a young player he didn’t receive any Division 1 offers even following an impressive high school career. He enrolled at Williams College, a Division III liberal arts school where he helped lead the Ephs to the championship game of the 2014 NCAA Men’s Division III Basketball Tournament. Duncan went on to have an impressive college basketball career after transferring to Michigan in 2015. Nevertheless, he went undrafted in the 2018 NBA season. His tenacity got himself an NBA Summer League invitation with the Miami Heat where the coaches eventually took notice. After officially joining the Heat in 2020, he helped the team make it to the NBA Finals, where they were defeated by the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Duncan has faced and overcome so many challenges during his unlikely journey to the NBA,” said Todd Young, Founder and CEO of Ballogy. “His incredible story and others like his are what drives the innovation behind the Ballogy app. Ballogy was designed for the young prospect hungry for data-driven improvement and objectivity and for the coach looking for the player who can help their team win. With Duncan’s support, we can truly deliver on our promise to level the playing field for all young athletes.”

Ballogy is the first tracking and analytics app with a built-in certified assessment program that enables youth and amateur basketball players at any skill level to track their development and measurably improve their skills. Ballogy offers a development plan for all athletes at any stage in their basketball journey.

Ballogy introduced the Ballogy Skills Assessment™ (BSA), the result of extensive research and feedback gathered from middle school, high school, and college level coaches and athletes. The BSA is a basketball shooting drill designed to assess a player’s shot-making skills and assign a certified score based on an objective testing methodology. The resulting Ballogy Score is saved to players’ profiles for increased visibility and exposure with collegiate level coaches.

Ballogy was named the official performance analytics app for the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), an organization that represents 400 small collegiate institutions and the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA), the second largest national intercollegiate athletic organization in the United States.

The Ballogy app is free for download on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

About Ballogy

Ballogy is an innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports. Ballogy’s unique performance tracking and analysis app and built-in certified testing program, enable young athletes to measure and evaluate their athletic development and improve their skills at every level of the game. Ballogy also provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, schools and teammates, via an easy-to-use app, giving young athletes visibility and access like never before. The Ballogy app is available for free in Google Play and the App Store. www.ballogy.com