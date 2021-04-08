Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of One New Airbus A330-900neo Aircraft to Delta Air Lines

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced the first delivery on April 5th of one new Airbus A330-900 to Delta Air Lines under sale-leaseback with Blackbird Capital II.

This is the first delivery of two new A330-900s under sale-leaseback between Delta and Blackbird Capital II. In addition, in October 2020 ALC delivered one new A330-900 to Delta from ALC’s order book with an additional new A330-900 set to deliver to Delta from ALC’s order book this year.

“ALC is absolutely delighted with its growing relationship with Delta,” said John L. Plueger, Chief Executive Officer and President of Air Lease Corporation. “These transactions exemplify the complimentary nature of ALC’s strong order book coupled with sale-leasebacks and the use of our management platforms. We are honored that Delta entrusted ALC with this business.”

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California, that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. ALC routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of ALC’s website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the ALC website regularly for important information about ALC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) is the U.S. global airline leader in safety, innovation, reliability and customer experience. Powered by our employees around the world, Delta has for a decade led the airline industry in operational excellence while maintaining our reputation for award-winning customer service.

Today, and always, nothing is more important than the health and safety of our customers and employees. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Delta has moved quickly to transform the industry standard of clean while offering customers more space across the travel journey. These and numerous other layers of protection ensure a safe and comfortable travel experience for our customers and employees.

With our mission of connecting the people and cultures of the globe, Delta strives to foster understanding across a diverse world and serve as a force for social good.