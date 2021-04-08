MANSCAPED™ Designated Official Below-The-Waist Trimmer of Füchse Berlin of Bundesliga Handball

The second most popular sport in Germany is fast, fierce, and physical. MANSCAPED is here to lend a hand to the players’ performance, on and off the court. (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN DIEGO & BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The MANSCAPED™ sports partnership roster just got a little foxier. Today, the rocketship men’s below-the-waist grooming brand is pleased to announce its latest partnership with Füchse Berlin, or Foxes Berlin, the celebrated professional handball club located in Germany’s capital city and the epicenter of this beloved national sport. The team warmly welcomes MANSCAPED’s sponsorship amid a heated season of Bundesliga Handball, the country’s top league and the most renowned handball competition in the world.

“We love partnering with sports organizations that have a strong impact on the local culture. As an iconic German team with a tremendous track record of success, Füchse Berlin is just that,” said Paul Tran, Founder and CEO of MANSCAPED. “We’re excited to deeply embed the MANSCAPED brand within this unique market by being part of one of Germany’s most popular sports.”

“Handball is a fast, physical, and emotional sport. It’s non-stop action out there and our guys go through a lot. MANSCAPED’s mission to take care of men, combined with their genuine passion for sport, resonated with us,” said Bob Hanning, Manager of Füchse Berlin. “It’s great that an American company is so interested in handball and in our club. MANSCAPED fits perfectly with handball and our handball fits perfectly with MANSCAPED.”

Newly equipped with only the best below-the-waist tools and premium grooming products, the Foxes are entering the arena more fired up than ever. Their home turf, Max-Schmeling-Halle, is one of the biggest indoor sports arenas in Berlin ― and now slapped with MANSCAPED’s perimeter LED logo. In addition to tuning into the internationally broadcasted matches, fans will be able to engage in co-branded social media creative campaigns, complete with prizes. Finally, the partnership will be highlighted in a Sky and YouTube documentary special all about the adored club and its famed players.

To learn more, purchase your favorite MANSCAPED tools and formulations, and elevate your grooming routine, visit our direct-to-consumer localized German shopping experiences at eu.manscaped.com/de and our Amazon storefront at www.amazon.de/manscaped.

About Füchse Berlin:

Füchse Berlin, also known as Foxes Berlin, is one of Germany’s most popular and decorated professional handball clubs. Based in Berlin, the country’s capital city and international hub of handball, the club competes in Bundesliga Handball, Germany’s first league: the sport’s top division and the strongest league in the world. The club holds a multitude of titles such as German Cup Winner in 2014, EHF-Cup Winner in 2015 and 2018, and IHF Super Globe Winner in 2015 and 2016. The squad boasts some of the best players from all over the world including Germany, Sweden, Denmark, and Serbia. Dedicated to three pillars – economic priority, social commitment, and further development in sport – Füchse Berlin sees itself as a training association, which is reflected in the organization’s award-winning young talent center.

About MANSCAPED™:

Founded by Paul Tran in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED is the global leader in men's grooming and hygiene below-the-waist. The product range includes only the best tools, formulations, and accessories for a simple, effective, and elevated male grooming routine. MANSCAPED offers a one-stop-shop at manscaped.com and direct-to-consumer shipping in more than 30 countries, spanning the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Norway, and Switzerland. Select products and unique bundles can also be found on Amazon with Prime and pickup options available. Retail placement includes Target and Best Buy locations throughout the U.S., with further domestic and international retailers coming soon. For more information, visit the website or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Triller.