Lightning eMotors Partners with Soderholm Bus & Mobility to Sell Electric Commercial Vehicles in Hawaii

Soderholm Bus & Mobility, headquartered on Oahu, soon will be offering zero-emission electric vans and shuttle buses to its customers in the Hawaiian Islands and Pacific Islands. (Photo: Business Wire)

LOVELAND, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lightning eMotors, a leading provider of specialty commercial electric vehicles for fleets, has signed a new exclusive partnership with Soderholm Bus & Mobility in Hawaii to provide Lightning eMotors’ zero-emission powertrains for their commercial van and bus customers.

Soderholm Bus & Mobility, headquartered on Oahu, is the No. 1 bus distributor in the Pacific Islands and has sold more buses over the last 30 years than any other dealer. Soderholm will be installing Lightning eMotors’ fully electric powertrain systems in repowered applications in Hawaii, as well as buying new Lightning eMotors’ vans and shuttle buses. Lightning is shipping the first vehicle to Soderholm next month, and demonstration vehicles will be available in Hawaii this summer for fleets to test drive.

“Lightning eMotors’ new and repowered products give us the flexibility we need to provide sustainable transportation systems to the Pacific Islands,” said Erik Soderholm, co-owner and vice president of Soderholm Bus & Mobility. “Hawaii is making big investments in sustainable energy, and zero-emission transportation is the next step the islands have to take to meet their targets.”

Last year, Hawaii joined a group of 15 states and the District of Columbia to announce a joint memorandum of understanding (MOU), pledging to expand the market for electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, including large pickup trucks and vans, delivery trucks, box trucks, school and transit buses, and long-haul delivery trucks (big-rigs). The goal is to ensure that 100 percent of all new medium- and heavy-duty vehicle sales be zero-emission vehicles by 2050 with an interim target of 30 percent zero-emission vehicle sales by 2030. States signing the MOU were California, Connecticut, Colorado, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.

“We’re well-positioned with our zero-emission vehicles to be able to help states such as Hawaii reach their sustainability goals,” said Tim Reeser, chief executive officer of Lightning eMotors. “Working with Soderholm will help fleets in the Pacific Islands to help fight climate change, and we’re pleased to sign this agreement and ship the first unit to them in Honolulu next month.”

Lightning eMotors is a high-growth electric vehicle manufacturer focused on urban commercial zero-emission vehicles. The company is the only operator with a full range of purpose-built Class 3-7 battery-electric and fuel cell electric vehicles in production today, addressing the large and growing fleet electrification market. Lightning’s complete electrification solutions cover medium- and heavy-duty vocational vehicles including ambulances, delivery trucks, bucket trucks, food trucks, school buses and coach buses, among others. Its customers include ABC Companies, Amazon, DHL, California State Hospitals, Fluid Trucks, and various public transit agencies.

In addition to its commercial EV business, Lightning eMotors offers charging technologies and energy as a service (EaaS) to commercial and government fleets via its Lightning Energy division. Lightning Energy designs, installs, services and manages charging solutions, providing fleets with an easy entry and full support to electrify and help stakeholders to achieve their sustainability goals. For information about Lightning Energy, visit https://lightningenergy.biz.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors has been providing specialized and sustainable fleet solutions since 2009, deploying complete zero-emission-vehicle (ZEV) solutions for commercial fleets since 2018 – including Class 3 cargo and passenger vans, Class 4 and 5 cargo vans and shuttle buses, Class 6 work trucks, school buses, Class 7 city buses, and Class A motor coaches. The Lightning eMotors team designs, engineers, customizes and manufactures zero-emission vehicles to support the wide array of fleet customer needs including school buses and ambulances, with a full suite of telematics, analytics and charging solutions to simplify the buying and ownership experience and maximize uptime and energy efficiency. To learn more, visit https://lightningemotors.com.

About Soderholm Bus & Mobility

Soderholm Bus & Mobility has a 32-year history of serving the Hawaiian Islands and Pacific Islands. Founded in 1989, Soderholm has provided vehicles to each municipality in Hawaii and throughout the Pacific, including Guam, Saipan, American Samoa, Pohnpei, and more. The company is the only fully licensed, full-service bus dealer in Hawaii and the Pacific. Its products include small-and mid-sized buses, full-sized motor coaches, school buses, vans, trams and trolleys, and all of its vehicles can be made ADA compliant. Their parts and service network serves all major Hawaiian Islands and Guam, Saipan, and American Samoa. Soderholm was founded by Denise and Erik Soderholm in 1989, who still work with the company.