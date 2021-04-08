cbdMD Partners with 2018 Masters Champion and #7 Ranked Golfer in the World, Patrick Reed

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA) (the “Company”), one of the leading and most highly trusted and recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands, announced today that it has signed an exclusive CBD sponsorship with highly decorated professional golfer, and 9-time PGA TOUR winner, Patrick Reed, to become the latest high profile member of Team cbdMD.

Beginning this week at the 2021 Masters Tournament in Augusta, and continuing at all 2021 PGA TOUR and European Tour events in which Reed is competing, cbdMD’s exclusive sponsorship with Patrick Reed will be on full display, with the front of Reed’s new, official headwear featuring the cbdMD logo. The integrated sponsorship deal will also include additional marketing and media opportunities to promote the cbdMD brand.

Patrick Reed is a 9-time PGA TOUR winner, with signature victories at The Masters Tournament in 2018 and WGC-Mexico Championship in 2020. Currently ranked 7th in the Official World Golf Ranking, Reed has also competed on behalf of the United States in both the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup competitions.

“I’m thrilled to join the impressive roster of cbdMD brand ambassadors and athletes,” said Patrick Reed. “In recently getting to know the leadership team there, I was impressed by their passion and vision for the company, as well as their shared values. I was first introduced to cbdMD when I noticed their partnership with Bubba and the many positive things he has said about how their products have helped him in a number of areas of his life. I have had the opportunity to enjoy a number of the products myself and have had a great experience with cbdMD overall. I have no doubt they will play an important role in the success of Team Reed for many years to come.”

“America’s CBD Brand, cbdMD, is so proud to have ‘Captain America’ himself, Patrick Reed, become a member of Team cbdMD as well as one of its most prominent brand ambassadors. Patrick and his wife Justine have an incredible, inspiring story of their quest to better their overall health and wellness and we are honored that they chose to trust in cbdMD. cbdMD is excited to watch Patrick join cbdMD’s other Masters Champion (2-time winner Bubba Watson) compete for Team cbdMD in the 2021 Masters,” said Martin A. Sumichrast, Chairman & Co-CEO of cbdMD, Inc.

