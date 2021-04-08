Nutrien Releases ESG Report, Launches Commitments to Drive Sustainable Agriculture and Impact Climate Change

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR), the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, today announced the release of its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. Related information regarding Nutrien’s governance, risk management, strategic opportunities and performance are outlined within this report. Nutrien also launched six commitments to address the challenge of sustainably feeding a growing global population while protecting the planet. The Feeding the Future Plan has action pathways to help transform agriculture by the year 2030:

growers to adopt sustainable and productive agricultural products and practices on 75 million acres globally. Launch and scale a comprehensive Carbon Program, empowering growers and the agriculture industry to accelerate climate-smart agriculture and soil carbon sequestration while rewarding growers for their efforts.

a comprehensive Carbon Program, empowering growers and the agriculture industry to accelerate climate-smart agriculture and soil carbon sequestration while rewarding growers for their efforts. Achieve at least a 30 percent reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions (Scope 1 + 2) per tonne of our products produced.*

at least a 30 percent reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions (Scope 1 + 2) per tonne of our products produced.* Invest in new technologies and pursue the transition to low-carbon fertilizers, including blue and green ammonia.

in new technologies and pursue the transition to low-carbon fertilizers, including blue and green ammonia. Leverage our farm-focused technology partnerships and investments to drive positive impact in industry and grower innovation and inclusion.

our farm-focused technology partnerships and investments to drive positive impact in industry and grower innovation and inclusion. Create new financial solutions for growers to strengthen social, economic and environmental outcomes in agriculture.

The world’s population is expected to reach 10 billion people by the year 2050, and innovation is needed to increase food production for generations to come. The Feeding the Future Plan reflects Nutrien’s commitment to drive systemic change by helping to scale sustainable and inclusive agriculture. It also includes Nutrien’s commitment to set science-based climate emissions targets through the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Nutrien’s 2021 ESG Report is a valuable tool for investors and other stakeholders to review Nutrien’s key material ESG risks and opportunities.

Executive Commentary

Chuck Magro, President and CEO, Nutrien, said, “ Nutrien is focused on meeting the United Nations’ Zero Hunger Sustainable Development Goal in the coming decade by helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. Our 2030 commitments and ESG performance targets are ambitious, but necessary, which is why we are dedicated to working across our value chain on initiatives like our comprehensive Carbon Program to build a pathway forward that will help lead the next wave of agriculture’s evolution. This effort drives at the core of our strategy to feed more people, using less resources and with fewer emissions.”

“ We know a collaborative effort is required to address climate change and feed the world. With a long-term goal to scale our programs and create real, lasting change, Nutrien is encouraging stakeholders to come together to evolve the systems and policies needed to address these challenges. As we strive to transform our food system, we encourage the sharing of information and pooling of resources for a new generation of systems-based solutions.”

“ We take our role in feeding the future seriously. Our direction is clear. Join us on our journey,” added Magro.

Nutrien will host an ESG stakeholder update to speak in more detail to our ESG plans and our comprehensive Carbon Program on May 17, 2021 in association with our Annual General Meeting.

To view Nutrien’s 2021 ESG Report, please click here.

For more information on the Feeding the Future Plan, please visit our website.

-----

*From 2018 levels.

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.