M. Holland’s 3D Printing Group Expands with New Materials and Supply Partners

NORTHBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--M. Holland Company, a leading international distributor of thermoplastic resins and ancillary materials, has partnered with three new additive manufacturing materials suppliers to expand its 3D Printing product offering by 50%. The company also announced the addition of M. Holland’s additive manufacturing materials developed for machining and engineering applications.

“During this time of rapid growth for both the industry and M. Holland’s 3D Printing team, adding strategic suppliers is a crucial part of providing our clients a wide assortment of materials to suit their applications,” said Haleyanne Freedman, engineering market manager of 3D Printing at M. Holland. “Offering a comprehensive line card of materials is necessary for our clients to have high-quality materials that enable true adoption of 3D printing technologies into their operations.”

M. Holland welcomes new supply partners Infinite Material Solutions, Kimya by ARMOR and taulman3D to its growing portfolio:

Infinite Material Solutions: M. Holland signed a distribution agreement with Infinite Material Solutions, a materials innovation group with the intent to build processes that redefine the manufacturing industry. M. Holland now has access to AquaSys® 120, a water-soluble filament designed to support parts printed with polypropylene (PP) and polyamide (PA), materials that previously required same-material support. This product is well-suited for applications requiring complex designs and a low level of post-processing, even with extremely high print temperatures. This filament provides universal support with excellent adhesion.

Kimya by ARMOR: M. Holland is now a North American distributor for Kimya by ARMOR, a brand of the ARMOR group dedicated to developing custom materials for additive manufacturing. The agreement includes different types of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) with varied additives: EC ABS (electrically conductive), ABS Kevlar, and polyether block amide (PEBA)-S, a flexible and highly printable material. The ABS products offer the ability to conduct electricity through plastic, which can be useful in various electrical applications.

taulman3D: M. Holland now has full access to the entire product offering from taulman3D, a producer of high-strength 3D printing materials. These products include nylons, support materials, copolymers, plasticized copolyamide thermoplastic elastomer (PCTPE), PETT, medical-grade materials and more. The partnership with taulman3D allows M. Holland’s clients broad access to materials suited for a variety of applications.

M. Holland also announced its new line of materials for 3D printing applications. This portfolio comprises specialty prime compounds that deliver extremely high value and performance. The new products include MHC PA6/69, MHC PA/TPE Flex, PA6/69 MED, PA6/6 CNC and MHC Transparent PET. All M. Holland materials for 3D printing are flexible, versatile and easily printable.

The company’s 3D Printing business unit has experienced a surge of growth over the last year. The group recently relocated to a 63,000-square-foot facility containing 10 fabrication labs, as well as increased the size of its team by over 50% to support high demand for its services. The addition of these materials and partnerships continues the business unit’s expansion, offering more options to its clients. For more details about these materials and a complete list of offerings from M. Holland’s 3D Printing group, visit mholland3d.com.

ABOUT M. HOLLAND

M. Holland is a leading international distributor of thermoplastic resins, providing suppliers with the most strategic channels to market, offering innovative sourcing and supply chain solutions to our clients, and helping people lead rewarding careers. M. Holland’s 3D Printing group offers manufacturers cross-industry knowledge, advice and unbiased consultative expertise on applications, materials and equipment for additive manufacturing. Since 1950, a deep commitment to personal relationships has formed the core of the company’s heritage, its culture, and its vision. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, M. Holland has over $1 billion in annual sales and sells to more than 4,000 customers annually. To learn more, visit www.mholland.com. Follow M. Holland on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

ABOUT INFINITE MATERIAL SOLUTIONS

Infinite Material Solutions, LLC is an innovation house, based in Prescott, Wisconsin, USA, that develops wholly unique materials for additive manufacturing. By dedicating their resources to solving seemingly unsolvable material science problems, the company aims to enable new 3D printing applications and capabilities—disrupting the industry in the process. Visit https://infinitematerialsolutions.com/ for more information.

ABOUT KIMYA AND ARMOR

Kimya is ARMOR’s brand focused on the production of technical and high performance filaments for the additive manufacturing industry. ARMOR specializes in the industrial formulation of inks and the coating of thin layers onto thin films. The Group is the global market leader in the design and manufacture of thermal transfer ribbons for printing variable traceability data on labels and flexible packaging. The European market leader in innovative and sustainable printing services and consumables, the Group is a pioneer in the development and production of industrial inks and innovative materials, such as organic solar films, coated collectors for electric batteries and bespoke filaments for additive manufacturing. With an international presence, ARMOR has nearly 2,000 employees in some 20 different countries. In 2019 it posted annual revenue of €280m. Each year the group invests nearly €30m in industrial equipment and R&D. ARMOR is a responsible company committed to stimulating innovation within society. www.armor-group.com.

ABOUT TAULMAN3D

taulman3D is a leading manufacturer and distributor of advanced thermoplastics for additive manufacturing. Years of research and development go into every material, helping the company serve leading public sector clients with strong, reliable materials for their 3D printing projects. For more information, visit https://taulman3d.com/index.html.