Myplanet Joins The MACH Alliance

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Myplanet announces it has joined the MACH Alliance, the group of independent tech companies dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems. Myplanet was an early pioneer in the headless and composable technology space, having specialized in their implementation since its founding in 2009. Joining the MACH Alliance is another public step forward in Myplanet’s mission to advocate for and support the use of composable and headless technology.

Myplanet already partners with multiple MACH Alliance members including Amplience, commercetools, Algolia, and Contentful. Joining the Alliance means more opportunity for Myplanet customers to access best-of-breed technology for building custom digital experiences.

“We’re excited to welcome Myplanet into the MACH Alliance as it forges ahead in 2021,” says Kelly Goetsch, president of the MACH Alliance. “We admire Myplanet’s ongoing commitment to headless and composable technology, which makes them a perfect fit for the Alliance.”

“MACH architecture is the future of commerce, and we’re proud to join the MACH Alliance to continue to advocate for technology that puts customer experience first,” said Jason Cottrell, Founder and CEO of Myplanet. “All system integrators and composable technology builders should become members of the Alliance because the work they do is critical for our industry’s ability to continue building amazing digital experiences.”

This announcement comes on the heels of Myplanet launching six pre-composed solutions that help large retailers and direct-to-consumer brands execute more quickly while building high-quality customer experiences. A common challenge with MACH architecture is the time required to connect multiple platforms in a custom digital experience. Myplanet’s pre-composed solutions offer speed to execution while freeing up resources for brands to customize their unique experience differentiators with best-in-class headless and composable technology.

About Myplanet

Myplanet is a software design studio that specializes in creating digital experience platforms for omnichannel retailers, ecommerce companies, telecom, grocery, and other global brands. Our specialty is building custom user experiences that guide customers on an orchestrated journey from discovery to purchase and loyalty. We have worked with major brands like New Balance, Avicanna, Equinix, and more on building bespoke experiences that delight customers and lead to increased revenue and retention.

Founded in 2009, Myplanet is a certified BCorp. Learn more on Myplanet’s official website and follow Myplanet on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About the MACH Alliance

The MACH Alliance is a [501(c)(3)] non-profit organization, governed by an independent board and does not endorse specific vendors, members or otherwise. The Alliance was formed in June 2020 to help enterprise organizations navigate the complex modern technology landscape. It aims to guide and show the business advantage of open tech ecosystems that are Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless. All MACH Alliance members meet certification principles that are published on the website.

Founding members include: Amplience, commercetools, Contentstack, EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) and Valtech. The MACH Alliance welcomes technology companies and individual industry experts who share the same vision for the future. Learn more at machalliance.org, read here about MACH certification and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.