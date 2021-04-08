Dynasty Financial Partners Announces Support of Sebastien Bourdais, One of the Most Successful Drivers in the History of American Championship Car Racing & a Resident of St. Petersburg, Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dynasty Financial Partners is proud to announce their support of Sebastien Bourdais, one of the most successful drivers in the history of American Championship car racing & a resident of St. Petersburg, Florida.

Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Dynasty Financial Partners plans to bring this sponsorship opportunity on behalf of its Network Partners and their clients through a wide variety of VIP experiences. These experiences include:

Attending NTT IndyCar Series races around the country – in several locations where Dynasty’s Network RIAs have offices.

VIP meet and greets with RIA principles and their clients, social media support of the local RIAs on race weekends, and exclusive experiences at keystone races, including the Indianapolis 500 and Dynasty’s hometown St. Pete Firestone Grand Prix, for which Dynasty is also a race sponsor.

Additionally, Sebastien will be riding for both the Dynasty brand and that of select network partner firms in their hometown races, with logo patches on both the helmet and jumpsuit.

Sebastien will also be a guest attendee at Dynasty’s annual Partners Summit. As part of the partnership, Dynasty is also sponsoring Karts for Kids, a local charity event in St. Petersburg co-hosted by Sebastien to benefit Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

“We are proud to support St. Pete’s local hero, Sebastien Bourdais, in both his professional races and charitable events that positively impact our local communities. As one of the most successful drivers in the history of American Championship car racing with 37 wins under his belt, Sebastien is a winner – and winners like to surround themselves with other winners!” said Dynasty Financial Partners CEO, Shirl Penney. “This sponsorship of Sebastien provides another opportunity for us to even more broadly support and create excitement around our hometown community of St. Pete, while furthering awareness of the Dynasty brand in support of our clients,” added Mr. Penney.

Dynasty has plans to sponsor Sebastien Bourdais in the following events:

2021 Pro-Am Karts4Kids Race on April 10 to raise funds for John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. Held in Palmetto, Florida, Mr. Bourdais headlines the event & will join local amateurs to race about the go-kart track to raise money for Johns Hopkins. The Karts4Kids events raised over $250,000 for John Hopkins last year.

All 17 rounds of the 2021 IndyCar Season

Dynasty plans multiple client VIP experiences with Sebastien Bourdais at the Firestone Grand Prix in St. Pete, Indianapolis 500, Road America outside of Chicago, St. Louis Oval, and potentially more throughout the year.

Dynasty has also recently sponsored St. Pete professional tennis player Danielle Collins at the Miami Open in March 2021, and professional golfer Chase Koepka, a hometown University of South Florida Bull, in the Honda Classic. Dynasty also looks forward to being with Chase and Network RIAs at the PGA Valspar event in April, which Dynasty has also sponsored.

“Dynasty is proud to support a number of local professional athletes and is excited to build on our partnership with Sebastien from last year,” said Gordy Abel, Dynasty’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Through these partnerships and from an ingredient marketing perspective, we are finding more and more individual investors, along with their families and businesses, looking for a truly independent, objective financial advisor, and we are helping to further differentiate our Dynasty Network Partners by giving weight to the benefits of being ‘Powered by Dynasty.’”

Dynasty has seen an acceleration of end clients contacting the firm for introductions to RIAs in its Network and expects that as awareness of all of the benefits of being ‘independent yet not alone’ – having access, scale and support in technology, capital, products and services, compliance, and practice management – Dynasty can continue to play an even larger role in helping its network firms grow both organically and inorganically.

About Sebastien Bourdais: Sebastien Bourdais is a French professional racing driver who resides in St. Petersburg, Florida. He is one of the most successful drivers in the history of American Championship car racing, having won 37 races. He is a four-time IndyCar Series champion. Most recently, Mr. Bourdais added another honor to his impressive racing resume on March 20, 2021, earning his second career victory in the Mobil 1 12-Hours of Sebring IMSA sports car race in Sebring, Florida. Previously, he won four successive championships under Champ Car World Series sanction from 2004 to 2007. He is the only driver to win four championships before leaving Champ Car for Formula One.

He drove in Formula One for the Toro Rosso team during 2008, and the start of the 2009 season, returned to America in the united IndyCar Series in 2011, and has raced sports cars throughout his career, winning his home race in St Pete in consecutive years, the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans in the GTE-Pro class in 2016.

About Dynasty Financial Partners

Dynasty Financial Partners is known for assisting advisors of integrity to better service their clients, run their businesses more profitably, grow faster, and enhance the enterprise value of their firms. Dynasty does this by providing wealth management and technology platforms for select independent financial advisory firms. Dynasty creates access to valuable resources and industry-leading capabilities through an open architecture platform, enabling advisors to address their clients’ needs and to protect and grow their wealth. Dynasty supports independent advisors and their teams in being independent, but not alone, by creating exclusive community events and experiences. Dynasty also offers access to flexible capital solutions to help advisors expand, scale, and grow their business. Dynasty’s core principle is “objectivity without compromise,” and the firm is committed to developing solutions that allow investment advisors to act as true fiduciaries to their clients. ​

