Klick Health Inks Partnership with Komodo Health

NEW YORK & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Komodo Health and Klick Health today announced a strategic partnership making Klick the premier life sciences marketing agency to leverage Komodo’s Healthcare MapTM – a real-world data and analytics platform. The alliance will give Klick clients access to the industry’s most complete view of anonymized patient encounters and enable demonstrably more insightful and targeted healthcare marketing programs.

With Klick as the leading commercialization partner for a growing number of life sciences companies, today’s announcement reinforces the value Klick offers its clients to enhance health outcomes across a wide array of therapeutic areas. The news also bolsters Komodo’s continued market growth as a foundational enterprise technology platform, designed to connect the dots between individual patient journeys and large-scale health outcomes.

“ We are thrilled to work with Klick to extend our unique capabilities in support of their life sciences clients,” said Komodo Co-Founder and CEO Arif Nathoo, MD. “ There are a lot of synergies between our entrepreneurial organizations, and together we can help marketers navigate today’s complex healthcare landscape using our advanced analytics and intelligence tools.”

Klick Co-Founder and Chairman Leerom Segal said, “ Our strategic partnership with Komodo is a real game-changer, giving our clients the best healthcare intelligence for optimizing program and campaign design, delivery, and performance. It’s also a great example of how we keep leaning into our digital roots and adopting the latest data-driven approaches to give our clients a competitive edge and make a positive difference in health.”

Komodo’s Healthcare MapTM integrates disparate sources of patient-level data to provide the industry’s most precise view of the U.S. healthcare system. The platform provides the critical insights necessary to optimize commercial strategy, analyze competitive market share, and identify the key decision makers essential for driving treatment decisions. It is helping the world’s leading life sciences companies, health plans, and patient advocacy groups close gaps in care, address unmet patient needs, improve engagement, and ultimately help drive novel therapies into the market.

Last month, Komodo Health announced $220 million in Series E funding to further accelerate its growth.

About Klick Health

Klick Health is the world’s largest independent commercialization partner for life sciences. For over two decades, Klick has been laser-focused on developing, launching, and supporting life sciences brands to maximize their full market potential. Klick was named Large Agency of the Year for 2020 by Medical Marketing + Media (MM+M), marking its ninth Agency of the Year industry award in nine years. Follow Klick Health on Twitter at @KlickHealth. For more information on joining Klick, go to careers.klick.com/.

About Klick Group

The Klick Group of companies – Klick Health (including Klick Katalyst), Klick Media Group, Klick Applied Sciences (including Klick Labs), Klick Consulting, Klick Ventures, and Sensei Labs – is an ecosystem of brilliant talent collectively working to maximize their people and clients’ full potential. Established in 1997, Klick has teams in New York, Philadelphia, Toronto, and across North America. Klick has consistently been named a Best Managed Company and Great Place to Work. In 2020, the company was recognized with 14 Best Workplace awards, including Best Workplaces for Women, Best Workplaces for Inclusion, Employee-Recommended Workplaces, Most Admired Corporate Cultures, and FORTUNE’s Best Places to Work in New York.

About Komodo Health

Komodo Health believes that smarter, more innovative use of data and analytics is essential for reducing disease burden. We apply artificial intelligence and other advanced data science techniques to our first-of-its-kind Healthcare Map™, which tracks the unique patient journeys of over 325 million patients. We empower a multitude of healthcare stakeholders – life sciences companies, healthcare payers and providers, patient advocacy groups, and others – to create a more cost-effective, value-driven healthcare system. For more information, visit www.komodohealth.com.