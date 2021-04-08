Software AG Government Solutions partners with MxD to provide supply chain risk alerting to U.S. Department of Defense

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Software AG Government Solutions today announced the company will provide hybrid integration solutions to support MxD, the nation’s Digital Manufacturing Institute and the National Center for Cybersecurity in Manufacturing, in its efforts to deliver a supply chain risk alert framework to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic exposed fragile aspects of supply chains that perpetuate widespread disruptions, driving a need to secure the U.S. manufacturing supply chains by improving the current structure and increasing resiliency. To that end, MxD along with industry partners will develop a rapid analysis tool that provides policymakers and supply chain leaders the ability to efficiently assess a wide range of value chain designs of pandemic scenarios to optimize supply chain resiliency and agility during an emergency.

Chandra Brown, CEO of MxD, commented: “Supply chain resiliency has long been part of MxD’s mission, but the pandemic gave our work new urgency and focus. Digital technologies, such as Software AG’s webMethods API management and integration platform which is critical to this project, are front and center as we work to improve security, visibility, and flexibility of our manufacturing sector – both to fortify U.S. competitiveness and to prepare for future crises.”

The objective of this partnership is to help the DoD, along with key manufacturing sectors, to map existing supply chains to identify vulnerabilities, foreign dependencies, single source suppliers, and identify alternate or indirect suppliers. The tool will also have the capability to analyze public data and determine future potential disruptions in these supply chains to minimize impact on production capabilities.

Tod Weber, CEO of Software AG Government Solutions, said: “MxD continues to demonstrate the value of its partner ecosystem and ability to quickly mobilize in order to provide innovative solutions to the U.S. government and manufacturing sector. We are proud to have been selected by MxD and the DoD for such a critical project and look forward to our continued partnership with MxD in developing this important capability.”

Software AG became a member of MxD in 2020. In addition to participating in collaborative research and development projects, Software AG maintains a space on MxD’s future factory floor at its innovation center in Chicago.

About Software AG Government Solutions

Software AG Government Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Software AG USA, Inc. We are dedicated to serving the Public Sector, Higher Education, and Aerospace & Defense communities in the United States. Our world-class software products (webMethods, Alfabet, ARIS, Cumulocity, Adabas & Natural) are focused on reducing the complexity of IT ecosystems that have evolved over many years. We help our customers understand what IT they have, how to optimize their architecture, and execute on a fully integrated modern enterprise. We leverage a highly effective “Prove IT First and Prove IT Fast” approach to solving complex IT challenges. Widely embraced by our customers, this approach has been proven to minimize risks associated with IT investments.

Learn more at www.softwareaggov.com.

About MxD:

MxD, the nation’s Digital Manufacturing Institute and the National Center for Cybersecurity in Manufacturing, is where innovative manufacturers go to forge their futures. In partnership with the Department of Defense, MxD equips U.S. factories with the digital tools, cybersecurity, and workforce expertise they need to begin building every part better than the last. As a result, our approximately 300 partners increase their productivity, win more business, and strengthen U.S. manufacturing. Learn more at mxdusa.org.