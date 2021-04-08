Magellan Rx Management and Trapelo Health to Offer Precision Oncology Platform for Next-Generation Care

PHOENIX & BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan Rx Management, a division of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN), and Trapelo Health, today announced that they are collaborating to champion a more comprehensive, integrated approach to value-based care in the new era of precision oncology treatments.

The collaboration combines the unique strengths of the two organizations: Magellan Rx’s comprehensive oncology management solution, and the Trapelo® precision-medicine platform that enables fast, precise test and treatment decision support, including test order management, results interpretation and streamlined prior authorizations.

To learn more, listen to an in-depth conversation with leaders from both companies on the Precision Medicine Podcast.

The role of actionable molecular tests is growing significantly in the selection of advanced cancer therapies. The provision of high-quality cancer care requires the appropriate identification of patients to be tested while ensuring the correct tests are ordered for those patients. Accurate interpretation of the test results, based on current medical evidence is crucial. Clinical data is being published at such an unprecedented pace that providers and payers need access to a shared, unbiased decision-support technology.

The Trapelo decision-support platform ensures comprehensive, personalized testing for every cancer patient every time while allowing payers autonomy regarding contracted lab selection. Using Trapelo, oncologists will be able to order the appropriate molecular tests and receive results faster through a simplified and automated prior authorization process. Treatment selection is also streamlined by identifying relevant treatments based on molecular test results, evidence-based guidelines and clinical trials. Trapelo's patent-pending technology incorporates health plan policy and eliminates unnecessary medical redocumentation to speed approvals for both cancer genomic testing and drug therapy selection.

“We recognize that contemporary oncology care requires changes in the approach to oncology management,” said Caroline Carney, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Magellan Health and Magellan Rx Management. “This collaboration allows us to extend the value of the services we can provide to our health plan customers, and strengthens our shared commitment to ensuring that every patient receives the opportunity for the best possible outcome.”

This solution will support Magellan Rx Management’s medical pharmacy program which offers comprehensive, patient-focused oncology solutions and cost savings so that payers can deliver true value and improved quality of life. Magellan Rx’s offering includes integrated, flexible interventions that address the many facets of cancer care, such as: guideline-supported prior authorization; drug wastage; personalized dosing; oral oncology management; post-service claim edits; provider network management; specialty formulary solutions; site of service; and holistic patient care management.

“We are delighted to be working with Magellan. This gives us a significant opportunity to advance our vision for a more collaborative approach in oncology that streamlines workflow and eases administrative burden for providers, labs and payers while improving patient access and outcomes,” added Clynt Taylor, CEO of Trapelo Health.

About Trapelo Health: Trapelo Health, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NeoGenomics Bioinformatics, is an information technology company on a mission to address the challenges that result from rapid changes in the science, technology and business of next-generation cancer care. Its product, Trapelo, is a win-win solution for doctors, labs and payers that need real-time, evidence-based information and full transparency to make patient-based decisions faster. As part of this commitment, Trapelo is the lead sponsor of The Precision Medicine Podcast a media platform that brings together industry leaders to help accelerate the effective use of precision medicine for cancer care.

About Magellan Rx Management: Magellan Rx Management, a division of Magellan Health, Inc., is shaping the future of pharmacy. As a next-generation pharmacy organization, we deliver meaningful solutions to the people we serve. As pioneers in specialty drug management, industry leaders in Medicaid pharmacy programs and disruptors in pharmacy benefit management, we partner with our customers and members to deliver a best-in-class healthcare experience.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc., is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

(MGLN-GEN)