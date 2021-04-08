American Lending Center Celebrates Successful Opening of Azure Palm Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Lending Center, a licensed non-bank lender, celebrated the opening of Azure Palm Hot Springs on March 25th. An aquifer beneath the city provides the hotel with some of the purest mineral springs in the world via private wells, cementing the hotel as an unprecedented addition to the region’s myriad lodging options.

Overlooking the desert landscape along with the San Jacinto and Santa Rosa Mountain ranges, Azure Palm Hot Springs is well-situated for a relaxing getaway. The hotel features spacious indoor areas with airy ceilings along with a day spa, café, gift shop, six landscaped acres of cabanas and a 40-by-90-foot main pool.

“Harnessing the benefits of the largest mineral pool in Southern California, we believe Azure Palm Hot Springs will bring unprecedented tourism to the region,” said John Shen, ALC’s chief executive officer. “We are so excited to see our secured senior loan structure stimulating foreign investment in unique, special ventures such as this one.”

With 40 overnight accommodations, 22 of which are outfitted with spa tubs, the oasis has already been extremely well received by locals and tourists alike.

About American Lending Center

American Lending Center (ALC) is a licensed non-bank lender that has provided over 500 million dollars to American ventures and created nearly 40,000 full-time jobs throughout the US. ALC is a small business specialized lender supporting qualified borrowers nationwide.