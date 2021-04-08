V2 Communications Expands Supply Chain Industry Portfolio With Addition of Nulogy

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--V2 Communications (V2), a public relations and digital communications agency for disruptive global brands, today announced that it has added Toronto-based Nulogy, a leading provider of agile supply chain solutions, to its client roster. V2 has extensive experience in the supply chain industry, working with companies like LLamasoft and ModusLink, and related manufacturing experience with Markforged, ECI, and Paperless Parts.

Nulogy’s cloud-based platform allows consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands and their suppliers to collaborate to optimize contract packaging and manufacturing operations. By digitizing operations in traditionally managed production facilities, Nulogy’s platform enables agile, resilient, and transparent external supply chains that reduce cost, improve product quality and safety, and create a more sustainable operation. Nulogy’s platform serves half of the world’s largest CPG companies and works with the world’s leading third-party logistics providers across five continents, and has been used in the production of billions of consumer units.

Nulogy brought on V2 to drive brand awareness in the CPG and co-manufacturing industries, establish the company as an innovative and disruptive supply chain technology company, and drive industry conversations with prospects using provocative thought leadership. Nulogy believes that the supply chain industry has long had the wrong idea about agility: while it’s important to have responsive planning and demand forecasting functions, Nulogy believes true agility comes from the collaborative and visible relationships with supply chain partners that can respond in real time to shifting priorities. V2 is leveraging its extensive media relationships with relevant supply chain, technology, business, vertical, and local outlets to seed this innovative vision for the market.

“Supply chain technology is the backbone of our economy. Without it, store shelves would be empty, factories would have no materials, and industry would grind to a halt,” said Jenna Gilligan, Vice President, V2 Communications. “Nulogy is a leader in the CPG and external supply chain space with a fresh perspective on how to make this important industry more efficient, agile, and sustainable. That perspective is a great fit for V2’s bold approach to communications, and we look forward to working together to amplify the brand.”

About V2 Communications

V2 Communications is the public relations and digital communications firm for disruptive global brands, redefining what it means to be a strategic communications partner. The agency helps brands navigate the complexities that define communications today to drive business success and growth. V2’s skilled professionals combine a business mindset and creative thinking to provide the strategic counsel, campaign ideas and results that move businesses forward. V2 works with a broad spectrum of clients from technology, cleantech and energy innovators to healthcare disruptors—and 85% of business consists of repeat clients and referrals.

With offices in Boston and New York, V2 has been named to PR NEWS’ 2019 and 2020 Top Places to Work in PR list, and the organization has received awards for client-specific campaigns from the likes of The Bell Ringers, Bulldog Reporter and Best in Biz. For more information, visit v2comms.com and follow the company on Twitter @v2comms.