Eclipse Technology Solutions Partners with RingCentral to Bring Cloud Based Communications Services to Enterprise Customers

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario & BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eclipse Technology Solutions, a leading provider specializing in the delivery of transformative, end-to-end technology solutions and services, today announced a new partnership with RingCentral, a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions. Eclipse will offer RingCentral’s market-leading unified communications as a service (UCaaS) solutions as the lead cloud communications offer to enterprise customers in Canada enabling them to work from anywhere.

“Our focus is on delivering great technology solutions to drive real business value for our customers,” said Robert Stroud, CEO, at Eclipse. “In a world where workforces will increasingly work from anywhere, RingCentral’s leading UCaaS solutions bring the right capabilities to ensure people can communicate, collaborate and connect on any device in any location.”

Leveraging RingCentral’s UCaaS solutions, Eclipse Technology will enable customers to accelerate their digital transformation from their legacy on-premise systems to cloud-based technology. Through this partnership, enterprise customers will get access to the leading Message Video Phone™ (MVP™) communications platform of RingCentral Office® with contact center, global capabilities, and professional services.

Additionally, with RingCentral Cloud PBX™ for Microsoft Teams, Eclipse’s customers using Microsoft Teams will have access to more robust cloud PBX capabilities without ever having to leave the Teams interface on mobile, web, and desktop. RingCentral also provides broader integrations with Microsoft Teams that enhance user productivity across the platform.

“As the world resumes to a sense of normalcy, the way we work will evolve with some of us working from home, others in the office, a coffee shop or somewhere in between,” said Michael Abenhaim, area vice president, service providers Canada, at RingCentral. “By bringing the benefits of RingCentral’s UCaaS solutions to Eclipse’s customer base we will enable them to meet the growing demands of their people and their business.”

About Eclipse

Eclipse is a leading provider of a wide range of services and solutions to help power businesses and optimize business processes. Eclipse develops future-focused, bespoke technology solutions that drive business performance and accelerate growth with solution packages that enable the secure transformation of business operations, communications and networking needs. Eclipse provides practical consultative services with an extensively certified professional services assessment, deployment and integration options and ongoing customized fully outsourced or hybrid managed solutions. Eclipse is headquartered in Ontario, Canada, and present in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone™ (MVP™) platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral Office®, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and a cloud phone system, Glip® the company's free video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings™, and RingCentral cloud Contact Center solutions. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

