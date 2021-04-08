Digitate’s ignio™ AIOps For Azure Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digitate, the leading autonomous enterprise software provider, today announced the availability of ignio™ AIOps for Azure in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Customers driving their Digital Transformation on Cloud can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined and efficient cloud operations by leveraging ignio™ AIOps for Azure.

With cloud usage higher than ever before, many businesses have expressed problems in managing their cloud footprint. ignio™ AIOps for Azure offers more efficiency and observability to Azure cloud, making it a necessity for managing activity and overall productivity. ignio™ AIOps for Azure is an AI-driven software that consolidates and builds the context of an Azure subscription, starting from all its resources and their historical capacity and performance metrices, and leverages AI to mine intelligence and insights, leading to recommendations that will ensure smooth operations.

Further, ignio™ AIOps for Azure judiciously combines the context thus developed along with automated actions to deliver intelligent Azure operations. It acts as an intelligent virtual expert that detects and assesses the deviation in system behavior, triages and resolves the incidents, predicts the future state and prescribes actions proactively to ensure simple and smooth Azure Cloud operations.

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Paul Maher, GM and Partner at Microsoft Corp said, “We’re pleased to welcome Digitate and ignio™ AIOps for Azure to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.”

ignio™ AIOps for Azure is an out-of-the-box solution with prebuilt integrations and APIs, making it easy for Azure users to quickly integrate and deploy. Key features of ignio™ AIOps for Azure include:

Azure Cloud Blueprint provides customers visibility into all resources used within Azure, including normal behavior profiling of utilization and other key metrics and parameters.

provides customers visibility into all resources used within Azure, including normal behavior profiling of utilization and other key metrics and parameters. Azure Cloud Analysis provides cloud waste analysis to show where cloud resources are being appropriately utilized and where they are not, as well as intelligent recommendations on how to minimize or eliminate cloud waste and sprawl.

provides cloud waste analysis to show where cloud resources are being appropriately utilized and where they are not, as well as intelligent recommendations on how to minimize or eliminate cloud waste and sprawl. Azure Cloud Health Check is a point in time, comprehensive check of the Azure services or applications that ride on them, taking into consideration the health and appropriate functioning of the service’s underpinning services and its components.

is a point in time, comprehensive check of the Azure services or applications that ride on them, taking into consideration the health and appropriate functioning of the service’s underpinning services and its components. Event Management integrates with existing Azure Monitor capabilities and intelligently determines actionable events from the rest by leveraging ignio’s AI capabilities. Using the Blueprint, ignio intelligently detects anomalies among metrices and correlation signatures among events in order to identify and further triage actionable events and incidents.

“As we continue to rapidly expand our partner ecosystem, we are thrilled to partner with a trusted brand like Microsoft in getting ignio™ AIOps for Azure to the teams that need it most,” said Akhilesh Tripathi, CEO at Digitate. “Our hope is that this integration will be a steppingstone to an era of intelligent IT operations and more manageable cloud environments for businesses around the globe.”

To find ignio™ AIOps for Azure on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, see here: https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/apps/digitate.aiopsforazure?tab=Overview

About Digitate

