Forter and Adobe Collaborate to Help Magento Commerce Merchants Approve More Transactions and Deliver a Seamless Customer Experience

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forter, a leader in e-commerce fraud prevention, today announced that the company has joined the Adobe Exchange Partner program as an Accelerate partner, thus enabling Magento customers to increase their approval rates by reducing false declines, deliver a friction-free shopping experience and instantly identify and block fraud.

Forter’s ecosystem of trust made up of merchants, banks and payment providers committed to fighting fraud together processes over $200 billion in online transactions and protects close to a billion users. Forter’s global network, combined with its identity-based fraud prevention solution, provides a comprehensive view of legitimate and fraudulent behaviors, allowing Adobe customers to approve more transactions in real-time while reducing friction for legitimate customers.

“Consumers are behaving in ways they never have before,” said Michael Reitblat, CEO and Co-founder, Forter. “Merchants need the ability to accurately identify legitimate behavior in real time to limit false declines, reduce friction and optimize the end-to-end customer journey. Our relationship with Adobe enables merchants to join the largest network of trust and provides a seamless user experience with minimal effort.”

With this collaboration, Magento merchants can leverage a Magento plug-in to streamline the integration, enabling them to go live with Forter nearly instantaneously.

“Today’s consumers have high expectations of the brands they buy from,” said Cody Crnkovich, Head of Partner Programs at Adobe. “They expect to shop with full confidence and security across any channel and service. With Forter, Magento merchants can deliver against those expectations and are able to provide the seamless experiences customers expect, while accepting more transactions.”

Learn more about the partnership between Forter and Adobe here.

About Forter

Forter is the leader in e-commerce fraud prevention, processing over $200 billion in online commerce transactions and protecting close to a billion consumers globally from credit card fraud, account takeover, identity theft, and more. The company’s identity-based fraud prevention solution detects fraudulent activity in real time, throughout all online consumer experiences.

Forter’s integrated fraud prevention platform is powered by its rapidly growing Global Merchant Network, underpinned by predictive fraud research and modelling, and the ability for customers to tailor the platform for their specific needs. As a result, Forter is trusted by Fortune 500 companies, including Sephora, Nordstrom, Instacart, and Priceline to deliver exceptional accuracy, a smoother user experience, and elevated sales at a much lower cost. Forter was recently named the Leader in e-Commerce Fraud Prevention by Frost & Sullivan.

Forter is backed by over $200M of capital from top-tier VCs including Sequoia, Bessemer, Scale, and Salesforce.