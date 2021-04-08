RapidAI Named Exclusive Advanced Neuroimaging Partner for the WSO and SIECV Stroke Center Certification Program in Latin America

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RapidAI, the leader in advanced cerebrovascular imaging, today announced it has partnered with the World Stroke Organization (WSO) and Sociedad Iberoamericana de Enfermedad Cerebrovascular (SIECV) to become the exclusive neuroimaging partner for their new Stroke Center Certification Program in Latin America. Within the cross-continent initiative, RapidAI will provide a combination of its comprehensive AI-powered Rapid® stroke imaging platform and its unique Rapid U stroke training and certification program to hospitals across Latin America.

The new Stroke Center Certification Program in Latin America was created by WSO President-Elect Dr. Sheila Martins to increase the quality and safety of stroke treatment in Latin American and improve patient outcomes. Per the WSO, the certification of stroke centers is critical to ensure that hospitals implement and monitor all priority strategies that change the natural history of stroke, reducing mortality and disability. It is a great opportunity for continuous improvement of services and qualification of comprehensive care in the region. The program aims to certify more than 100 advanced and essential stroke centers across Latin America, in the next year.

“This is the most exciting time in history to be working in stroke care, because we have the tools, the program, and now the exclusive partnerships to bring world-class stroke education and technology to stroke centers throughout Latin America,” said Dr. Sheila Martins, President-elect of the WSO, founder of the Brazilian Stroke Network, Neurology Professor of Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul and Chief of Neurology and Neurosurgery Service at Hospital Moinhos de Vento. “We are incredibly grateful to have RapidAI on board as our advanced medical imaging partner. Their clinically proven technology and training has been instrumental in expanding and improving stroke care internationally. Further, their understanding of the region will contribute to the program’s success and growth.”

Already in over 60 countries, Rapid is the most widely used advanced cerebrovascular imaging platform for patient care, research and clinical trials across the globe.

“RapidAI is committed to improving stroke care on a global level, and we are delighted that this exclusive partnership with the WSO and SIECV enables us to bring AI-powered stroke imaging to more hospitals and more patients across Latin America,” said Dr. Greg Albers, Professor of Neurology at Stanford University, Director of the Stanford Stroke Center and cofounder of RapidAI. “Ever since our research helped significantly expand stroke care guidelines in 2018, the worldwide need for Rapid imaging has continued to accelerate. We look forward to contributing to this program’s success and using it as a blueprint to facilitate similar WSO initiatives around the world.”

