TravelCenters of America Opens New Location in Wisconsin

WESTLAKE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA), nationwide operator of the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express network of travel centers that offers fueling, convenience store, dining options and other services, is expanding its network with a new TA Express in Osseo, Wisconsin . The former Osseo Truck Stop is a popular location with a loyal customer base of professional drivers and other travelers. The site is converting to a TA Express through a franchise agreement and is the first TA Express to open in Wisconsin.

Located along a high-volume corridor on I-94 between Madison and Minneapolis, the site gives travelers another convenient place to stop along their journey, while getting the benefits of TA’s UltraONE loyalty program and other highly regarded services. The travel center is TA’s sixth location in Wisconsin and grows the total nationwide network of travel centers to 273.

“TA is committed to expanding our network to serve more travelers who need a trusted place to stop and rest,” said Barry Richards, president of TA. “Our smaller format TA Express model offers a quick, clean and convenient option for motorists, while providing professional drivers with the services they need and trust while on the road.”

TA Express Osseo is located along I-94, Exit 88, at 12613 Gunderson Road. Total amenities include:

Dining options: Hunt Brothers Pizza, Osseo Family Restaurant, on-site deli

Convenience store with coffee, snacks and merchandise

Six private showers

Laundry facilities

Eight diesel fueling positions with DEF on all lanes

Eight gasoline fueling lanes

125 truck parking spaces

100 car parking spaces

TA recently announced its commitment to serving more travelers and growing its footprint nationwide through franchising. The company plans to open over 20 franchised travel centers in 2021 throughout the country.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) is the nation's largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its nearly 20,000 employees serve customers in over 270 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, convenience stores, full-service and quick-service restaurants, car and truck parking and other services and amenities dedicated to providing great experiences for professional drivers and the general motoring public. TravelCenters of America operates nearly 650 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 10 proprietary brands, including Quaker Steak and Lube®, Iron Skillet® and Country Pride®. For more information, visit www.ta-petro.com.