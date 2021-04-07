CoderZ Wins the 2021 EdTech Cool Tool Award for Best Coding Solution

DERRY, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The 2021 EdTech Awards has named CoderZ the winner of the 2021 Cool Tool Award in the “coding, computer science, engineering solution” category. CoderZ captured top honors in the category from a field of 15 finalists.

CoderZ, which was also named a Cool Tool Award finalist in the 2019 EdTech Awards, has changed the face of learning code by offering a gamified learning platform for students worldwide. CoderZ ignites students’ passion for STEM through robotics, coding and computer science while fostering future-ready college and career skills. Using simulated 3D virtual robots, students are immersed in learning STEM skills and participating in immersive, self-paced tiered missions that help students learn math, engineering, physics, and technology. Cloud-based, and requiring no specialized hardware or training, CoderZ is easy to implement, cost effective, and designed to empower teachers to transform students’ lives.

Now in its 11th year, the U.S.-based EdTech Awards program is the largest recognition program in all of education technology. This year’s finalists and winners were narrowed from the larger field and judged based on various criteria, including pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value and potential.

“We would like to thank the EdTech Awards for recognizing CoderZ and our work to make robotics and programming accessible to everyone,” said Ido Yerushalmi, CEO of CoderZ. “With CoderZ, students can easily program real and virtual robots from anywhere in the world, at their own pace. As students interact with our engaging, gamified solutions and participate in challenges and competitions, they can develop a lifelong desire for learn coding as a life skill, acquire computational thinking and problem solving skills, and have fun at the same time.”

The EdTech Awards recognizes people in and around education for outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere. Featuring edtech’s best and brightest, the annual program shines a spotlight on cool tools, inspiring leaders and innovative trendsetters across the K-12, higher education, and skills and workforce sectors.

About CoderZ

CoderZ is an innovative online learning environment developed for students in grades 2 and above. The gamified STEM solution allows students worldwide to work at their own pace, easily programming real and virtual robots. For more information go to www.gocoderz.com.