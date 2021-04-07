Don’t mess with Texas® and James Avery Launch Charming Partnership

Beginning on April 6, 2021, a limited-edition James Avery Artisan Jewelry charm featuring the instantly recognizable Don’t mess with Texas logo will be available for sale at the artisan jeweler’s 100 plus retail locations, online at JamesAvery.com and in select Dillard’s stores in Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Two of Texas’ most iconic brands have come together to celebrate the beauty of a litter-free Texas. Beginning on April 6, 2021, a limited-edition James Avery Artisan Jewelry® charm featuring the instantly recognizable Don’t mess with Texas logo will be available for sale at the artisan jeweler’s 100 plus retail locations, online at JamesAvery.com and in select Dillard’s stores in Texas.

“A partnership between James Avery and Don’t mess with Texas is a natural fit,” said Becky Ozuna, program administrator for the Don’t mess with Texas program. “It was the beauty of our state that first attracted the jeweler’s founder, the late James Avery, to Texas over 65 years ago. Through this collaboration, we aim to inspire others to do their part to keep Texas clean and beautiful for our future generations.”

The sterling silver Don’t mess with Texas charm will retail for $62. Engraved with the Don’t mess with Texas logo on the front, the charm’s smooth back can be engraved for a personal touch. The charm’s retail launch coincides with the Don’t mess with Texas Trash-Off, the state’s largest cleanup day, which occurs annually in April. A portion of the charm’s sales will support TxDOT’s litter prevention education and outreach programs.

“James Avery jewelry designs are often inspired by our Texas landscapes,” said James Avery CEO John McCullough. “Our hope is that this new Don’t mess with Texas sterling silver charm will remind everyone who wears it to be a good steward of Texas communities and countryside.”

Don’t mess with Texas has been educating Texans about litter prevention since 1986. The campaign is the signature initiative for TxDOT’s litter prevention programs which include Adopt-a-Highway, a grassroots partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful and the community outreach and cleanup event — the Don’t mess with Texas Trash-Off. For additional information on Don’t mess with Texas visit dontmesswithtexas.org.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry – James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Texas. We are a multi-channel retailer with 102 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available in more than 220 Dillard’s stores in Texas and 28 additional states, airport stores in Austin and Houston, Army and Air Force Exchange Service locations at Fort Hood and Fort Belvoir and nationwide through JamesAvery.com. James Avery crafts jewelry in Texas workshops in Kerrville, Comfort and Hondo; made of the finest materials sourced worldwide. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

The Texas Department of Transportation is responsible for maintaining 80,000 miles of road and for supporting aviation, maritime, rail and public transportation across the state.

