Sittercity Announces New CEO

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sittercity, America’s first online source for in-home care and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bright Horizons, today announced entrepreneur and child care industry innovator Zenobia Moochhala as its chief executive officer. As Sittercity’s CEO, Zenobia will lead the tech-enabled child care marketplace through its next phase of growth.

“Because of the pandemic, we are at a collision point of work and family responsibilities. It has revealed how critical it is for families to have access to high quality child care and early enrichment. It is a part of our society that will no longer be undervalued and overlooked,” said Zenobia. “Universally we heard parents saying they need more help. Bright Horizons has been a leader in quality care and in partnership with Sittercity, has a unique opportunity to build and scale best-in-class solutions to support families, caregivers and employers alike. ”

Zenobia has spent two decades working in mission-driven for-profit companies. She began her career in product development at Upromise, a loyalty platform designed to help families save money for college, remaining with the company through its successful 2006 exit to Sallie Mae. From there, Zenobia went on to co-found Care.com and led the global consumer marketing team driving revenue, managing acquisitions and expansion in 18 countries. She was instrumental in scaling the organization from startup to more than 20 million members and in taking the company through its 2014 IPO. From there, she pivoted to try something new and joined dog DNA-testing company Embark Vet as COO.

In spring 2020, Zenobia, a mother of two, experienced firsthand the struggles working parents faced as COVID-19 set in and stepped down to focus on family.

“Like so many other working moms, I could see the structures starting to fall apart last spring. By June, it was clear that if I could take a break, I should. So I pressed pause,” continued Zenobia. “Bright Horizons played such a critical role in our own family’s journey and my youngest is still in one of their child care centers. When they reached out it ignited my passion to support parents, particularly women, as they balance the demands of family and work.”

Bright Horizons has been working for over 30 years to combat the child care crisis, providing on-site centers, workforce solutions, and a slew of resources to help families and organizations work better. Last fall, the company acquired Sittercity creating a powerhouse offering of access to in-home care providers, tutors and educators who can provide in-person or virtual tutoring and learning experiences for children.

“When I first spoke with Zenobia, we didn’t talk about her background or skills, we dove deep into our priorities and philosophies of raising healthy children in all kinds of settings,” said Priya Krishnan, SVP, Bright Horizons. “We have a unique opportunity to marry Sittercity’s incredible online marketplace with our large family of exceptional care. The kind of innovation that can take place when we put the brands together will revolutionize the way care is managed, and Zenobia is going to play a key role in the process.”

Sittercity is a technology company on a mission to make child care finally work. As America’s first online source for in-home care, Sittercity connects millions of parents with babysitters and nannies every year. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Bright Horizons, Sittercity is radically simplifying the way families search for, screen, and hire trusted care—whether in person or virtually. Headquartered in Chicago, Sittercity offers families nationwide access to a child care support team that can be ready for anything. For more information, go to www.sittercity.com.

Bright Horizons® is a leading global provider of high-quality child care and early education, back-up care, and workplace education services. For more than 30 years, we have partnered with employers to support workforces by providing services that help working families and employees thrive personally and professionally. We operate approximately 1,100 child care centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada and India and serve more than 1,200 of the world’s leading organizations. Bright Horizons’ child care centers, back-up child and elder care, and workforce education programs, including tuition program management, education advising, and student loan repayment, help employees succeed at each life and career stage. For more information, go to www.brighthorizons.com.