Vision Solar, a Cutting Edge Renewables Company Projected to exceed $150M for 2021, Hires Seasoned CIO, Greg Young, to Drive its Innovation and Digital Transformation

BLACKWOOD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On March 17th, Vision Solar, which is one of the leaders in Residential Solar Panel Installations, found their “purple unicorn,” and announced Greg Young as their new Chief Information Officer.

Young is a candidate with a profile that possesses the skills and experiences that are rare. Vision Solar with its forward-thinking digital transformation and innovative trajectory, is happy to have Young join their diverse leadership team.

Greg Young has over 20 years of professional experience within the Information Technology Industry. Prior to joining Vision Solar, Greg Young served as Chief Information Officer and Global Vice President for Hardinge Inc. It was here that Young created a proven successful record in integrating scalable technology solutions. His experiences have given him the ability to continuously deliver value by driving organizations to break through operational and performance success.

“I'm very excited to join Vision Solar during this time of exponential growth. I look forward to helping the company grow through innovation,” Young stated.

Young’s goal in his new position is to lead Vision Solar's digital transformation journey by delivering cutting-edge and scalable solutions that drive business results, and provide a competitive edge that differentiates us within Renewables space, in all of our current and future locations, nationwide.

About Vision Solar

Vision Solar is one of the fastest growing solar energy companies in the United States. Their full-service renewable energy company installs solar services for residential homes in Pennsylvania, Arizona, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Florida. Over the past three years, Vision Solar has grossed over $100 million in revenue, with significant increase in projected growth to produce 1000+ high-quality Green Jobs by 2022. To learn more, visit: https://visionsolar.llc