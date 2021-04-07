Valiance Humanitarian Will Continue Quality Care Mission in Partnership With US Federal and State Agencies

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caliburn International, LLC, a leading provider of professional services and specialized technology solutions for the U.S. government and commercial clients worldwide, announced recently that it intends to separate into two independent companies. The decision was made after an extensive strategic review by the Board of Directors, senior management, and their advisors, who concluded that, given the diverse nature of the Company’s capabilities, missions, and customers, it is in the best interest of its constituents to separate into two companies.

The two new companies are:

Acuity International, which will be comprised of the company’s (i) Engineering & Technology, (ii) Advanced Medical, and (iii) Global Mission business units and,

Valiance Humanitarian (“Valiance”), which will continue the company’s humanitarian efforts, primarily to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement.

The new organization, Valiance Humanitarian, LLC, (“Valiance”) is being formed with the mission of providing quality care in support of the government’s migrant residential shelter services missions. Valiance, formerly named Caliburn International has been providing humanitarian services to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) since 2015.

Melissa Aguilar, M.S.S.W., LCCA, LMSW, has been named President and Chief Executive Officer of Valiance. Ms. Aguilar is a proven leader with extensive experience in the humanitarian services and social work fields.

Valiance Humanitarian supports the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) program to ensure that migrant unaccompanied minors are cared for in a compassionate and safe environment, leading to timely and safe reunification with family or other suitable sponsors, in accordance with the U.S. government policy.

“Valiance Humanitarian’s purpose is to support ORR’s vital mission to protect children and support the needs of their families throughout the process of safe reunification. Our years of experience and mission focus creates an enhanced level of care and attention for the people we serve,” according to Ms. Aguilar, who spent her career as a licensed clinician.

Leadership team with humanitarian expertise

Jessica Martinez has been named Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of HHS Programs for Valiance Humanitarian. Ms. Martinez has 7 years of experience in leadership roles in working with ORR care providers.

Francisco Quezada has been named Director of Operations and Facilities. Mr. Francisco has more than 4 years of military and business experience and over a year of experience working operations for Caliburn. The company is also actively recruiting for a Chief Financial Officer.

Valiance Humanitarian has a team of over 2,000 multi-cultural employees who are experts in direct care, social services, medical, and clinical. The important credentials for employees focused on providing high-quality care and humanitarian services for HSS and ORR and operating six state-licensed facilities in Texas include: social workers (LSW) and (LMSW), Licensed Child Care administrators (LCCA), Licensed Professional Counselors (LPC), and medical staff RNs, LVNs, MAs.

“We are particularly dedicated to ORR’s compassionate and vital mission to protect unaccompanied minors and support the needs of their families, as well as expand our capabilities to serve new clients with similar requirements. Valiance Humanitarian will focus all its attention on humanitarian efforts and find additional ways to support our customers in this critical mission,” said Aguilar. “Our goal is to preserve the integrity and advance the capabilities of these humanitarian-relief programs by cultivating seasoned expert staff who represent both the culture and the language of the served population.”

Aguilar has retained an experienced and trusted authority in this field: Grace Flores-Hughes, who was influential in establishing the initial federal effort more than 30 years ago. Ms. Flores-Hughes will serve as both a key advisor to the company, as well as a member of the new Valiance Humanitarian Board of Directors.

“More than 30 years ago, the federal government began to protect and care for migrant children seeking asylum in our country. As a trustee of that initial federal effort, I am proud once again to have the opportunity to contribute to these important efforts, this time with the dedicated leadership and experienced staff of Valiance Humanitarian,” Flores-Hughes said. “The highest standard of care for the children entrusted to us is our priority.”

In her prior role, Ms. Flores-Hughes led the federal effort to establish an orderly and safe process to resettle unaccompanied minors entering the United States from Central America. The process in place today at the Department of Health & Human Services is the direct result of Ms. Flores-Hughes’s efforts and the foundation for Valiance Humanitarian’s important work.

Valiance Humanitarian is a wholly owned subsidiary of Caliburn International.

About Valiance Humanitarian, LLC

Valiance Humanitarian, headquartered in Los Fresnos, Texas, is primarily focused on its humanitarian mission work through residential program operations in support of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement and its care of unaccompanied minors. The Company is uniquely positioned to provide upfront response in impacted areas and is leading the way with its ability to provide diversified programs that shelter minors of all ages and needs. Our expertise and skillset allow us to hire, train, and retain talented employees, which in turn provides the best services to those we care for and our clients.

About DC Capital

DC Capital Partners is a private equity investment firm headquartered outside the nation's capital, in Alexandria, Virginia. The firm makes control equity investments in companies providing differentiated and innovative solutions in the government and engineering markets. The DC Capital team has extensive experience which together spans more than three decades investing in their core markets.