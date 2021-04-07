U.S. General Services Administration Awards Envistacom Multiple Contract Schedules

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Envistacom, LLC, a leading technology company that delivers advanced communications, cyber and other related solutions and services to customers in the aerospace, defense, and intelligence communities, today announced the award by U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) of both a Schedule 70 Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract and a One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) Small Business Schedule contract.

These contract schedules provide Envistacom’s customers with new ways to access the company’s products and services. Envistacom will deliver the following Special Item Numbers (SINs) on the Schedule 70 contract:

SIN 54151S IT Professional Services

SIN 517410 COMSATCOM

SIN 611420 Training Courses

“We are honored to be selected for these contracts and to start offering our current and new customers services through the U.S. General Services Administration,” said Alan Carson, President, Envistacom. “These contract awards are a testament to the GSA’s trust in Envistacom’s ability to deliver the subject matter expertise, technical solutions and services required on a global basis.”

About Envistacom LLC

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Envistacom provides communications, cyber and intelligence operations solutions to the U.S. DoD and coalition partners in the aerospace, defense, and intelligence communities. Customers rely on Envistacom for rapid-response, secure technology solutions and subject-matter expertise to support mission critical operations. With an elite team of former military leaders and domain experts located around the world, and multiple indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicles worth over $62B, Envistacom is a trusted partner in protecting military, civilians and critical infrastructure around the world. Envistacom is a Disadvantaged Woman Owned Small Business (DWOSB). For more information on solutions or contract vehicles, please visit www.envistacom.com, and follow @Envistacom on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.