LAS Cargo Signs Five-Year Contract With GE Digital Aviation Software for Flight Operations Safety Insight Solution

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE Digital today announced that Lineas Aereas Suramericanas (LAS) Cargo, a cargo airline based in Bogota, Colombia, has contracted for the company’s Electronic Flight Operation Quality Assurance (eFOQA) solution to provide, develop, and sustain their internal program in compliance with safety parameters under the local regulator in Colombia.

GE Digital Aviation Software’s eFOQA is a leading FOQA and Flight Data Monitoring solution serving airlines around the world. Operators of all sizes choose eFOQA because it facilitates flow of data throughout their organization and lets their employees automate manual processes including data ingestion, error correction, and statistical reporting. eFOQA helps increase safety performance and save on costs by tracking and monitoring safety flight data.

In addition to helping aircraft operators maintain the highest levels of safety, eFOQA also helps them maximize efficiency and minimize their carbon footprint. Using GE Digital’s Event Measurement System (EMS), a flight data platform, operators can access both safety and fuel analytics to identify and quantify specific opportunities to reduce fuel consumption. eFOQA utilizes EMS to gather, cleanse, and process data to find solutions. A cloud-based offering, it integrates disparate sources and analyzes data to extract valuable operational insight.

“eFOQA gives us clean, accurate data with fewer false positives and higher confidence in the results,” said Boris Zuniga, Director Safety & Quality for LAS Cargo. “Automated data processing and error detection saves us time and reduces our costs. We are connecting data to the correct people to drive value.”

eFOQA provides LAS Cargo with a proactive approach to managing safety risk by analyzing flight recorder data and tracking safety metrics to alert the flight department of possible risk. This allows the airline to adjust policies, training, and crew awareness based on events that are highlighted in reports to deliver results as events diminish over time.

“This is just the beginning of this new long term and win-win relationship,” said Andrew Coleman, General Manager of GE Digital’s Aviation Software business. “Our software solutions help customers like LAS Cargo embrace the future of flight through sustainable operations, applying proven aviation practices to emerging technologies, and adapting to an increasingly digital world. We are proud to be delivering our domain expertise to LAS Cargo for them to be able to be safer, more efficient, and profitable in challenging times.”

More information about GE Digital’s Aviation Software solutions can be found here. Information about Safety Insight solutions can be found here.

++++

About GE Digital

GE Digital transforms how our customers solve their toughest challenges by putting industrial data to work. Our mission is to bring simplicity, speed, and scale to digital transformation activities, with industrial software that delivers breakthrough business outcomes. GE Digital’s product portfolio – including grid optimization and analytics, asset and operations performance management, and manufacturing operations and automation – helps industrial companies in the utility, power generation, oil & gas, aviation, and manufacturing sectors change the way industry works. For more information, visit www.ge.com/digital.