Experience Investment Corp. Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business Combination with Blade Urban Air Mobility

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: EXPC), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of KSL Capital Partners, announced today that it has scheduled a special meeting of its stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) to approve the proposed business combination with Blade Urban Air Mobility, Inc. (“Blade”). Experience Investment Corp. (“EIC”) also announced the filing of its definitive proxy statement for the Special Meeting with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Eric Affeldt, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of EIC, commented, “We are pleased to reach this significant milestone in the transaction process, which will lead to Blade becoming a public company upon approval by EIC stockholders. This transaction will enable Blade to capitalize on significant opportunities to expand the company’s routes, build out its network of terminal infrastructure and accelerate its transition from conventional aircraft to Electric Vertical Aircraft (“EVA”). We have never been more excited about the future of Blade and look forward to closing our planned merger.”

EIC will be holding its special meeting of stockholders to consider the business combination with Blade on May 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, unless postponed or adjourned to a later date or time. Additional details regarding the proposals and the Special Meeting are available in the proxy statement relating to the Special Meeting. Stockholders can view EIC’s proxy statement here: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001779128/000110465921047105/tm213581-17_424b3.htm

In connection with the business combination, EIC will change its name to Blade Air Mobility, Inc. and EIC’s Class A common stock and public warrants will begin trading on Nasdaq under the symbols “BLDE” and “BLDEW” respectively.

About Blade

Blade is a technology-powered, global air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives to some of the most congested ground routes in the U.S. and abroad.

For more information, visit flyblade.com/investors

About Experience Investment Corp.

Experience Investment Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of KSL Capital Partners and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

For more information, please visit experienceinvestmentcorp.com

About KSL Capital Partners

KSL Capital Partners, LLC is a private equity firm specializing in premier travel and leisure enterprises in five primary sectors: hospitality, recreation, clubs, real estate, and travel services. Since 2005, KSL has raised approximately $13 billion of capital across both debt and equity funds.

For more information, please visit kslcapital.com

