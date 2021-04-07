The Honest Company Partners with March of Dimes to Help Support Initiatives Supporting Environmental Justice for Moms and Babies

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Honest Company, a digitally-native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, announced today its partnership with March of Dimes to shine a light on the impact of environmental justice on motherhood in honor of Mother’s Day. Through this partnership, Honest will donate $250,000 to support the organization, including its new Mom and Baby Action Network.

The Mom and Baby Action Network is March of Dimes’ latest initiative to build cross-sector partnerships that invest in, influence and leverage collective action to lead broad changes in policy, research, funding and systems to address the root causes of inequities in maternal and infant health. The network’s strategy includes a focus on addressing inequalities in toxic exposures and climate change threats.

“In the world we live in today, moms are faced with more challenges than ever as they prepare to welcome children into this world,” said The Honest Company Founder, Jessica Alba. “While the impacts of climate change and the importance of sustainability are evident to us all, many are unaware of the impacts they have on pregnant women, with high temperatures and air pollution potentially leading to premature deliveries and stillborn births. At Honest, we aim to empower people through relevant education about their health and our mission supports research and resources to ensure that families have the opportunity for a healthy life and we look forward to expanding this reach and impact together with March of Dimes through its new Mom and Baby Action Network.”

Through this collaboration, The Honest Company will act as a liaison on consumer education and advocacy opportunities. The partnership will also fund the creation of new advocacy content about environmental justice for moms and babies, helping further spread the important work this organization has set out to do.

“The U.S. remains among the most dangerous developed nations for childbirth. Two babies die every hour and two women die from pregnancy complications every day. This is a complex public health issue that requires a comprehensive approach,” said Stacey D. Stewart, President and CEO, March of Dimes. “By working with stakeholders like Honest for policy action, community education and research, we can help reverse these trends and improve health outcomes for moms and babies.”

This is the second year in a row The Honest Company has partnered with March of Dimes in honor of Mother’s Day. In 2020, they partnered together to help launch the organization’s ‘It Starts With Mom’ educational campaign focused on pregnancy and maternal health and wellness. Honest and March of Dimes also co-hosted the inaugural thought leadership conference, It Starts With Mom Live, to shed light on topics that moms and moms-to-be find the most pressing today.

The Honest Company aims to inspire everyone to love living consciously and is committed to using safe products and renewable resources as well as conscious packaging.

To learn more about the Mom and Baby Action Network, please visit: MarchOfDimes.Org/ActionNetwork and to learn more about The Honest Company’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, please visit: honest.com/sustainability

About The Honest Company

Launched in 2012, The Honest Company is a mission-driven consumer products company dedicated to inspiring you to love living consciously. Honest is focused on creating thoughtfully formulated, safe and effective baby, personal care, beauty and household products, which are available via honest.com, in North America at more than 32,000 retail locations, in Canada through Shoppers Drug Mart and in Europe at select Douglas and Boots retail locations. Honest’s mission is driven by their values of transparency, trust, sustainability, and a deep sense of purpose. The Honest Company is committed to ensuring that families have access to basic necessities. The Honest Company is privately held and headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About March of Dimes

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. It supports research, leads programs and provides education and advocacy so that every baby can have the best possible start. Building on a successful legacy of more than 80 years of impact and innovation, it empowers every mom and every family. Visit marchofdimes.org for more information. Find March of Dimes on Facebook and follow it on Instagram and Twitter.