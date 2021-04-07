Lucidea Joins Forces with Bailey Solutions; Expands UK and EU Presence

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lucidea, parent company to a portfolio of market-leading knowledge management, library automation, and collections management software products welcomes Bailey Solutions, Ltd. into their family of companies.

The Lucidea group has over 3,000 clients in more than 50 countries, and delivers a range of complementary products suitable for the library, knowledge management, archives, and museum sectors.

Penny Bailey, Managing Director of Bailey Solutions says, “We are very pleased and looking forward to this next exciting new chapter. Joining Lucidea brings great benefits for us and our clients including access to additional financial resources, ability to expand internationally and ongoing product development.”

Per Ron Aspe, Lucidea’s CEO, “Lucidea joined forces with Bailey Solutions Ltd. because we enthusiastically believe in its management and products. We look forward to helping Bailey expand its customer base around the world.”

Ms. Bailey will remain as Managing Director of Bailey Solutions, with the same staff. Their two library systems, Simple Little Library System and KnowAll Matrix, will be actively supported and sold, and clients will be looked after by the same Bailey Solutions support team. Client data will continue to be stored on the same UK or European located servers, and managed by the same hosted system platform subcontractors.

Kenyon Group, LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Lucidea and arranged this transaction.

About Bailey Solutions:

Bailey Solutions incorporated in 2002 and has nearly 300 clients across the UK and Europe. The company works closely with clients to produce two modern library management systems: Simple Little Library System for small libraries and KnowAll Matrix for medium size libraries. The company also sells library barcode scanners, cards and labels.

About Lucidea:

Lucidea is the market-leading developer of a full portfolio of world class KM and library automation solutions including Inmagic Presto, DB/TextWorks, Sydney Enterprise, and GeniePlus, along with comprehensive museum and archival collections management systems Argus, CuadraSTAR SKCA, Eloquent Archives, and ArchivEra.